HANGTOWN 100 OPENS USAC MIDGET ﻿GOLDEN STATE INVASION AT PLACERVILLE NOV 14-15

Placerville, California (November 10, 2025)………The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets and BCRA Lightning Sprints are primed to take on California’s Placerville Speedway this Friday and Saturday, November 14-15, 2025, for the annual running of the Hangtown 100.

Elk Grove, California’s Kyle Larson claimed his second Hangtown 100 title in the most recent edition of the Hangtown 100 in 2023. In fact, he won both night’s features. Larson, the now two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, also scooped up the inaugural running of the event in 2019.

As previously stated, Larson won’t just be co-promoter of the Hangtown 100, he will also be competing in the race once again, searching for a third career win at the event.

Larson is one of four Hangtown 100 feature winners set to compete in this year’s event. Justin Grant won the 100-lap finale in 2021 as did Buddy Kofoid in 2022. Tanner Carrick captured a prelim victory back in 2022.

The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets are set for a busy California swing that gets underway at Placerville Speedway on Friday.

“The Hangtown 100 has become a marquee event to close out the season at Placerville Speedway,” commented track Promoter Scott Russell. “The USAC National Midgets have put on some breathtaking shows here the last several years and we expect more of the same this weekend. Hopefully, the fans will come out and support two great nights of racing this Friday and Saturday.”

Bixby, Oklahoma’s Cannon McIntosh brings the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget point lead into the Golden State Swing. California native Justin Grant, Kevin Thomas Jr., Jacob Denney and Gavin Miller round out the top five in the championship standings.

A mix of California favorites, who have gone on to the national stage looking to bring home the top prize will include:

-World of Outlaws runner up and 2022 Hangtown 100 winner Buddy Kofoid.

-Former Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial winner and now three-time Gold Cup victor Corey Day.

-2021 Hangtown 100 champion and USAC Triple Crown winner Logan Seavey.

-Lemoore’s Carson Macedo, who locked up third in WOO points with 12 triumphs this year.

Placerville Speedway hosted a pair of Avanti Windows & Doors USAC Western States Midget events this year, with wins going to Fremont’s Shane Golobic and Lincoln’s Tanner Carrick respectively. Stockton’s Caden Sarale earned the season long championship.

As is tradition, Saturday night’s main event will feature a 100-lap conclusion for the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets.

Wingless BCRA Lightning Sprints will complement the event each night. The division has provided entertaining racing during the Hangtown 100 over the last few years. Langley, BC driver Levi Klatt brought home the big win during the 2023 finale.

Livermore’s Greg Dennett claimed the BCRA Lightning Sprint title with six victories this season.

Placerville Speedway is aware of the current forecast but is fully pushing forward with the event. If Friday happens to rain out, refunds will be initiated to ticket holders. With seating being reserved, however, tickets will not roll over into Saturday (if you only had a Friday ticket).

Race fans and teams are encouraged to monitor our social media channels for any updates regarding the show.

Two-night ticket packages and single night tickets are available by visiting https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr111425 or by purchasing at the gate on race day. Plenty of pit passes will also be available to take advantage of the extra seating in the pit area.

The event puts a wrap on the 60th anniversary season at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds based venue.

TICKETS AND DETAILS

Two-night ticket packages, along with single night tickets for the Hangtown 100 on November 14th and 15th can be purchased at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr111425.

The pit gate will open at Noon Pacific Time, with the front gate opening at 4pm. The drivers meeting will take place at 4pm with cars set to hit the track at 5pm.

Hirst Home Team Happy Hour is offered until 6pm in the grandstands featuring live music with discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer booth.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com.

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for sponsorship opportunities at the office.

EXPECTED 2025 HANGTOWN 100 ENTRIES:

00 Jake Andreotti

1K Kyle Larson

4 Steven Snyder Jr.

4K Corey Day

14 Kevin Thomas Jr.

14JB Jakeb Boxell

14JR Connor Speir

17A Drake Cardey

17w Shane Golobic

19AZ Hayden Reinbold

27w Colby Copeland

31 Jake Swanson

31 Michael Pickens

32 Caden Sarale

43 Gunnar Setser

45 Jake Morgan

50 Dane Culver

57 Logan Seavey

57w Landon Brooks

63 Cale Coons

66 Broedy Graham

67 Jacob Denney

67K Colton Robinson

68 Michael Faccinto

71 Buddy Kofoid

71K Cannon McIntosh

83 Drake Edwards

86 Daison Pursley

87 Justin Grant

97 Gavin Miller

97K Kale Drake

98 Tanner Carrick

99AU Carson Macedo

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Cannon McIntosh-1158, 2-Justin Grant-1146, 3-Kevin Thomas Jr.-1088, 4-Jacob Denney-1086, 5-Gavin Miller-1038, 6-Kale Drake-990, 7-Drake Edwards-940, 8-Steven Snyder Jr.-940, 9-Logan Seavey-908, 10-Hayden Reinbold-848.

TRACK RECORDS FOR USAC NATIONAL MIDGETS AT PLACERVILLE SPEEDWAY:

1 Lap – 11/18/2021 – Tanner Thorson – 11.397

10 Laps – 11/19/2021 – Brenham Crouch – 1:56.949

12 Laps – 11/18/2021 – Tanner Thorson – 2:25.95

30 Laps – 11/18/2021 – Ryan Timms – 6:07.97

HANGTOWN 100 USAC NATIONAL MIDGET WINS AT PLACERVILLE SPEEDWAY:

4-Kyle Larson

2-Buddy Kofoid

1-Tanner Carrick, Justin Grant, Gio Scelzi & Ryan Timms

HANGTOWN 100 USAC NATIONAL MIDGET WINNERS AT PLACERVILLE SPEEDWAY:

2019: Gio Scelzi (11/19) & Kyle Larson (11/20)

2021: Ryan Timms (11/18), Kyle Larson (11/19) & Justin Grant (11/20)

2022: Tanner Carrick (11/17), Buddy Kofoid (11/18) & Buddy Kofoid (11/19)

2023: Kyle Larson (11/17) & Kyle Larson (11/19)

HANGTOWN 100 FEATURE RESULTS AT PLACERVILLE SPEEDWAY:

2019 NIGHT ONE FEATURE: (30 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Gio Scelzi (2), 2. Logan Seavey (8), 3. Jesse Colwell (1), 4. Kyle Larson (23), 5. Shane Golobic (3), 6. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. (5), 7. Spencer Bayston (11), 8. Tanner Carrick (6), 9. Jason McDougal (7), 10. Aaron Reutzel (17), 11. Dillon Welch (12), 12. Jerry Coons, Jr. (18), 13. Brady Bacon (10), 14. Thomas Meseraull (13), 15. Christopher Bell (15), 16. Ryan Bernal (24), 17. Rico Abreu (16), 18. Dave Darland (25), 19. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (9), 20. Jake Swanson (19), 21. Robert Dalby (14), 22. Colby Copeland (20), 23. Brad Sweet (21), 24. Michael Pickens (4), 25. Justin Grant (26), 26. Cannon McIntosh (22). NT

2019 NIGHT TWO FEATURE: (100 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Kyle Larson (10), 2. Christopher Bell (13), 3. Tanner Carrick (6), 4. Ryan Bernal (19), 5. Jerry Coons, Jr. (14), 6. Dillon Welch (2), 7. Gio Scelzi (11), 8. Tyler Courtney (24), 9. Spencer Bayston (9), 10. Michael Pickens (16), 11. Logan Seavey (12), 12. Aaron Reutzel (4), 13. Chris Windom (23), 14. Colby Copeland (20), 15. Jason McDougal (3), 16. Brady Bacon (1), 17. Thomas Meseraull (17), 18. Buddy Kofoid (28), 19. Jake Swanson (22), 20. Justin Grant (27), 21. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (15), 22. Jesse Colwell (8), 23. Shane Golobic (7), 24. Zeb Wise (25), 25. Brad Sweet (21), 26. Rico Abreu (18), 27. Tucker Klaasmeyer (26), 28. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. (5). NT

2021 NIGHT ONE FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Ryan Timms (2), 2. Cannon McIntosh (5), 3. Justin Grant (6), 4. Shane Golobic (8), 5. Emerson Axsom (3), 6. Kyle Larson (12), 7. Chris Windom (10), 8. Zeb Wise (4), 9. Thomas Meseraull (17), 10. Logan Seavey (11), 11. Brenham Crouch (9), 12. Kaylee Bryson (14), 13. Tanner Carrick (18), 14. Buddy Kofoid (22), 15. Bryant Wiedeman (1), 16. Tanner Thorson (20), 17. Taylor Reimer (16), 18. Kevin Thomas Jr. (19), 19. Chase Randall (7), 20. Colby Copeland (13), 21. Michael Faccinto (21), 22. Colby Johnson (15), 23. Carson Macedo (23), 24. Hayden Reinbold (25-P), 25. Cory Eliason (26-P), 26. Ryan Bernal (24). 6:07.97 (New Track Record)

2021 NIGHT TWO FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kyle Larson (7), 2. Emerson Axsom (6), 3. Bryant Wiedeman (4), 4. Jason McDougal (8), 5. Buddy Kofoid (9), 6. Carson Macedo (3), 7. Zeb Wise (1), 8. Logan Seavey (11), 9. Taylor Reimer (12), 10. Kevin Thomas Jr. (16), 11. Justin Grant (24), 12. Ethan Mitchell (5), 13. Brenham Crouch (17), 14. Maria Cofer (10), 15. Chris Windom (2), 16. Colby Copeland (13), 17. Ryan Timms (20), 18. Tanner Carrick (25-P), 19. Shane Golobic (19), 20. Tanner Thorson (22), 21. Chase Johnson (15), 22. Michael Faccinto (14), 23. Cory Eliason (23), 24. Cannon McIntosh (26-P), 25. Caden Sarale (18), 26. Thomas Meseraull (21). NT

2021 NIGHT THREE FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Justin Grant (7), 2. Buddy Kofoid (6), 3. Logan Seavey (11), 4. Chris Windom (3), 5. Carson Macedo (13), 6. Tanner Thorson (14), 7. Cory Eliason (25-P), 8. Emerson Axsom (10), 9. Tanner Carrick (22), 10. Shane Golobic (9), 11. Kevin Thomas Jr. (16), 12. Thomas Meseraull (23), 13. Colby Copeland (15), 14. Kaylee Bryson (24), 15. Bryant Wiedeman (4), 16. Taylor Reimer (1), 17. Zeb Wise (2), 18. Kyle Larson (12), 19. Cannon McIntosh (17), 20. Chase Elliott (28-O), 21. Jade Avedisian (27-O), 22. Ethan Mitchell (19), 23. Michael Faccinto (21), 24. Ryan Timms (8), 25. Jason McDougal (18), 26. Maria Cofer (20), 27. Carson Sousa (26-P), 28. Brenham Crouch (5). NT

2022 NIGHT ONE FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tanner Carrick (2), 2. Michael Pickens (1), 3. Buddy Kofoid (9), 4. Kevin Thomas Jr. (6), 5. Spencer Bayston (8), 6. Cannon McIntosh (12), 7. Shane Golobic (10), 8. Chris Windom (4), 9. Colby Copeland (5), 10. Jason McDougal (3), 11. Bryant Wiedeman (14), 12. Mitchel Moles (22), 13. Thomas Meseraull (21), 14. Justin Grant (16), 15. Dominic Gorden (13), 16. Tanner Thorson (19), 17. Alex Bright (18), 18. Daison Pursley (24), 19. Emerson Axsom (11), 20. Taylor Reimer (26-P), 21. Kaylee Bryson (25-P), 22. Carson Macedo (7), 23. Jade Avedisian (20), 24. Daniel Whitley (23), 25. Jake Andreotti (15), 26. Logan Seavey (17).

2022 NIGHT TWO FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Buddy Kofoid (5), 2. Cannon McIntosh (9), 3. Tanner Thorson (4), 4. Tanner Carrick (12), 5. Chris Windom (13), 6. Logan Seavey (19), 7. Spencer Bayston (15), 8. Bryant Wiedeman (3), 9. Shane Golobic (16), 10. Carson Macedo (22), 11. Jake Andreotti (10), 12. Corey Day (21), 13. Justin Grant (18), 14. Mitchel Moles (23), 15. Chance Crum (6), 16. Jason McDougal (17), 17. Jacob Denney (14), 18. Michael Pickens (8), 19. Ryan Bernal (20), 20. Ryan Timms (2), 21. Colby Copeland (24), 22. Kaylee Bryson (11), 23. Thomas Meseraull (1), 24. Jade Avedisian (7). NT

2022 NIGHT THREE FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Buddy Kofoid (2), 2. Chance Crum (21), 3. Justin Grant (11), 4. Carson Macedo (14), 5. Tanner Thorson (8), 6. Spencer Bayston (5), 7. Cannon McIntosh (1), 8. Shane Golobic (4), 9. Tanner Carrick (3), 10. Bryant Wiedeman (7), 11. Thomas Meseraull (17), 12. Kevin Thomas Jr. (15), 13. Chris Windom (6), 14. Mitchel Moles (12), 15. Ryan Timms (22), 16. Jake Andreotti (18), 17. Kaylee Bryson (25-U), 18. Jade Avedisian (28-P), 19. Michael Pickens (9), 20. Michael Faccinto (27-P), 21. Emerson Axsom (19), 22. Tony Gomes (23), 23. Corey Day (20), 24. Brenham Crouch (26-U), 25. Colby Copeland (13), 26. Jason McDougal (10), 27. Logan Seavey (16), 28. Daniel Whitley (24). NT

2023 NIGHT ONE FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kyle Larson (6), 2. Logan Seavey (1), 3. Buddy Kofoid (4), 4. Jade Avedisian (12), 5. Taylor Reimer (2), 6. Gavin Miller (3), 7. Jacob Denney (8), 8. Justin Grant (5), 9. Tanner Carrick (7), 10. Spencer Bayston (14), 11. Shane Golobic (18), 12. Cannon McIntosh (13), 13. Ryan Timms (16), 14. Emerson Axsom (11), 15. Mitchel Moles (10), 16. Tanner Thorson (17), 17. Carson Macedo (23), 18. Brody Fuson (24), 19. Daison Pursley (15), 20. Jake Andreotti (22), 21. Corey Day (21), 22. Braden Chiaramonte (20), 23. Hayden Reinbold (19), 24. Thomas Meseraull (9). 6:14.69

2023 NIGHT TWO FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kyle Larson (16), 2. Logan Seavey (14), 3. Shane Golobic (3), 4. Justin Grant (8), 5. Carson Macedo (21), 6. Emerson Axsom (5), 7. Buddy Kofoid (13), 8. Mitchel Moles (4), 9. Daison Pursley (19), 10. Jacob Denney (15), 11. Hayden Reinbold (28-P), 12. Landon Brooks (24), 13. Jade Avedisian (10), 14. Spencer Bayston (7), 15. Tanner Thorson (18), 16. Tanner Carrick (9), 17. Ryan Timms (2), 18. Chris Windom (22), 19. Gavin Miller (12), 20. Bryant Wiedeman (25-P), 21. Brody Fuson (17), 22. Cannon McIntosh (6), 23. Taylor Reimer (11), 24. Chase Johnson (26-P), 25. Corey Day (1), 26. Chance Crum (27-P), 27. Thomas Meseraull (20), 28. Jesse Love (23). NT