Hangtown 100 opener canceled/ Decision on Saturday to come at 8am tomorrow morning

Placerville, CA…With the ongoing forecast continuing to change and more rain expected today, the decision has been made to cancel tonight’s Hangtown 100 opener at Placerville Speedway.

The Saturday finale is still on as scheduled; however, speedway officials are aware what the forecast and radar look like.

An official decision will be made tomorrow morning at 8am in regards to running the Saturday program.

“The forecast has continued to change for both today and tomorrow, so we felt it was in the best interest to call off tonight’s race,” said Placerville Speedway Promoter Scott Russell. “We know how the forecast looks and are going to decide tomorrow morning if we will run on Saturday. With teams already here, we are going to still plan on tomorrow and cross our fingers that the forecast changes.”

Friday night ticket holders will receive refunds automatically through Event Sprout.