KOFOID HITS PAYDIRT WITH $12,500 SCORE AT BAKERSFIELD’S LEFFLER MEMORIAL

By Richie Murray

Bakersfield, California (November 25, 2025)………From Jason Leffler to Buddy Kofoid, No. 71 has had its share of monumental moments over the years in USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship racing.

Tuesday night’s Jason Leffler Memorial at Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway in California was no exception.

In 1997, Leffler was in the midst of achieving his first career USAC National Midget driving title while wheeling the No. 71 owned by Pete Willoughby and wrenched by crew chief Keith Kunz.

On Tuesday night, the very same stable’s No. 71 was once again in victory lane with driver Buddy Kofoid. In a full circle moment, Kofoid won the event in a car owned by Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, where Willoughby currently serves as CEO. Fittingly, Kofoid’s triumph came in the 11th running of the Leffler Memorial, and none other than Charlie Leffler, Jason’s son, was there to present Kofoid the winner’s trophy.

Stunningly, it was KKM’s first win at the Jason Leffler Memorial after 10 previous tries, finishing as the runner-up on three occasions in 2014-15-16 with Christopher Bell, Rico Abreu and Tanner Thorson, respectively.

For Kofoid, it was his third career USAC National Midget win in Bakersfield, with the previous two coming at the former Bakersfield Speedway back in 2020-2021. Furthermore, in September, Kofoid grabbed a World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car score at new Bakersfield 1/3-mile.

It was also Kofoid’s first USAC win since June 2023 at Indiana’s Lincoln Park Speedway and the 25th overall of his career, tying him with Darren Hagen, Dave Strickland and Parnelli Jones for 18th place all-time.

Kofoid also achieved his latest victory while on the mend. In his most recent turn behind the wheel on Saturday at Merced Speedway, Kofoid endured a massive series of flips during a heat race that left him dazed but not fazed, although his status was uncertain.

“I didn’t even know if I’d be okay enough to come race today,” Kofoid admitted. “I was kind of on the fence a little, even yesterday. After Merced, I wasn’t really seeing straight and I’m still kind of hurting to be honest with you. But this definitely makes up for it.”

Kofoid’s last visit to victory lane during USAC’s Golden State Invasion came during the western swing in November 2022 at Merced. After opening this month with a 16th at Placerville followed by a runner-up result at Merced and a DNF on the second night at Merced, Kofoid began to wonder if he could get back to the top.

Never fear, the sixth place starting Kofoid adamantly declared on Tuesday night as he charged around racelong leader Kevin Thomas Jr. on the 13th lap, then led the remaining 18 circuits of the 30-lapper in his Mobil 1 – TRD – Curb Records/Lynk/Speedway Toyota to earn a $12,500 prize.

“I haven’t won on the west coast swing in a couple of years, so I’ve just been wondering like, ‘man, does it hurt me being away for so long and coming back?,’” Kofoid pondered. “But I feel good. I feel better than ever, better than I’ve been in a couple of years, honestly.”

Thomas led nearly the entire first half of the feature from the pole position. Kofoid, however, was quickly rising, shooting to third past Daison Pursley on lap four. He scooted into second around the outside of Jake Andreotti entering turn one on the seventh lap. He then set sail on tracking down Thomas at the front.

Just before midway, Kofoid was hovering around the vicinity of Thomas for the lead. However, ninth running Carson Macedo’s spin in turn one on the 13th lap put the frontrunners nose-to-tail for the restart. On the ensuing resumption, Kofoid ripped around the outside of Thomas and instantly began to pull away from the pack.

Even on the pace laps, Kofoid knew where he wanted to go. Instantly, he made himself comfortable on the cushion.

“The bottom was smoother and it was still good, and going around the top maybe wasn’t the preferred groove yet,” Kofoid compared and contrasted. “I really don’t think (the top) was 100 percent there during the feature either. I just kept running it and it felt smooth and it got better and better and I got used to running it. I think that was part of it. I was the first guy up there and was the most comfortable. My car was good and I was able to get it better. But I feel like it cleaned up a little bit on exit where it was okay to kind of be hung out there.”

At the halfway mark, fifth place wasn’t where anyone wanted to be apparently. On the 16th trip, fifth running Drake Edwards slowed dramatically on the back straight. He eventually grinded to a halt in turn three with his car spewing smoke. During the yellow, new fifth place occupant Corey Day pulled into the pits. Both drivers did not resume.

Denney moved into the runner-up slot on the 21st lap past Thomas and then went to work on finding Kofoid. However, Kofoid was long gone by then, and was as comfy as could be.

“I could make good drive to the patch at the entry of three and could get in there good,” Kofoid explained. “It was good through the holes, and I was good just outside the holes. I felt like I was good on the top, but with a track that’s this night and day different, it’s hard to feel 100 percent comfortable. So, I don’t know if I was that good. I felt comfortable and I felt like what I was doing was working. I tried to maximize all the clean corners and minimize all the mistakes. I feel like getting through the holes is something that’s in my wheelhouse, and has been in the midgets, but also (crew chief) Beau (Binder) and everyone got the car good enough to where I could do it.”

Kofoid was never contested down the stretch as he closed out a 1.057 second victory over Denney, Thomas, Andreotti and USAC National Midget Max Papis Innovations Rookie of the Year Steven Snyder Jr. who rounded out the top-five.

No driver has passed more cars in USAC national competition during the 2025 season. No driver passed more cars during Tuesday’s feature. This time around, Kale Drake advanced 13 positions from his 20th starting spot to finish 7th. That earned him Rod End Supply Hard Charger honors.

Jett Yantis put on a show in his homeland of Bakersfield. He stole the final transfer spot in the semi-feature with a last lap, last corner pass. Then, in the feature, he drove from 19th to finish 9th, his best USAC National Midget finish to date in what was just his third career series start. That proved to be the Inferno Armor Fire Move of the Night.

Whether it was old Bako or new Bako, it was the same story for Carson Macedo in Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying. His lap of 14.512 seconds established a new one-lap USAC National Midget track record. His most recent USAC National Midget fast time came at the old Bakersfield Speedway one year ago in November of 2024.

Tuesday’s event was the first time the Jason Leffler Memorial had been held in Leffler’s home state of California. All previous 10 editions occurred in Illinois at Wayne County Speedway from 2013-2020 and 2022-2023, and at the Southern Illinois Center in 2021.

Meanwhile, Cannon McIntosh posted a distant 14th place feature result but remained ahead of eighth place finisher Justin Grant at the top of the USAC National Midget standings. McIntosh’s lead sits at 52 over Grant with one race remaining, Saturday’s November 29th finale at California’s Ventura Raceway for the 84th ARP Turkey Night Grand Prix presented by the West Coast Stock Car/Motorsports Hall of Fame. A maximum of 76 points are available at the event.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: November 25, 2025 – Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway – Bakersfield, California – 1/3-Mile Dirt Oval – 11th Jason Leffler Memorial / Golden State Invasion

HONEST ABE ROOFING QUALIFYING: 1. Carson Macedo, 99AU, Dyson-14.512 (New Track Record); 2. Buddy Kofoid, 71, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-14.527; 3. Gavin Miller, 97, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-14.613; 4. Jacob Denney, 67, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-14.649; 5. Jake Andreotti, 00, Davis-14.670; 6. Daison Pursley, 84, CBI-14.680; 7. Kevin Thomas Jr., 14, 4 Kings-14.690; 8. Michael Faccinto, 68, Six8-14.711; 9. Justin Grant, 87, CBI-14.712; 10. Logan Seavey, 57, Abacus-14.726; 11. Kyle Jones, 27x, Joyner-14.735; 12. Steven Snyder Jr., 4, RMS-14.751; 13. Jakeb Boxell, 14JB, 4 Kings-14.779; 14. Cale Coons, 63, Dooling/Curb-Agajanian-14.797; 15. Cannon McIntosh, 71K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-14.824; 16. Brecken Reese, 20Q, Reese-14.845; 17. Karter Sarff, 25, Rodela-14.859; 18. Jett Yantis, 4y, Carlile-14.859; 19. Drake Edwards, 83, CBI-14.876; 20. Kale Drake, 97K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-14.880; 21. Gunnar Setser, 43, Arnold-14.900; 22. Michael Pickens, 31, Beilman-14.912; 23. Ronnie Gardner, 4R, RMS-14.927; 24. Jake Swanson, 31B, Beilman-14.943; 25. Corey Day, 4K, Kahne-14.983; 26. Hayden Reinbold, 19AZ, Reinbold-Underwood-15.033; 27. Brandon Carr, 98K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-15.158; 28. Ty Gibbs, 86, CBI-15.206; 29. Dane Culver, 73, Alexander-15.207; 30. Dalten Gabbard, 77, Gabbard-15.254; 31. Mathew Radisich, 17NZ, Out & About-15.348; 32. Kaylee Bryson, 11, Abacus-15.543; 33. Drake Cardey, 17A, Dunkel-15.623; 34. Broedy Graham, 66, BGR-NT.

CAR IQ FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Karter Sarff, 2. Gunnar Setser, 3. Jake Andreotti, 4. Justin Grant, 5. Jakeb Boxell, 6. Hayden Reinbold, 7. Carson Macedo, 8. Broedy Graham, 9. Dalten Gabbard. 1:59.564 (New track Record)

K1 RACEGEAR SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Daison Pursley, 2. Michael Pickens, 3. Buddy Kofoid, 4. Logan Seavey, 5. Cale Coons, 6. Jett Yantis, 7. Mathew Radisich, 8. Brandon Carr. 2:01.087

USAC GEAR THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Drake Edwards, 2. Cannon McIntosh, 3. Kevin Thomas Jr., 4. Gavin Miller, 5. Ronnie Gardner, 6. Kyle Jones, 7. Ty Gibbs, 8. Kaylee Bryson. 2:01.584

COOK OUT FOURTH HEAT: (8 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Corey Day, 2. Steven Snyder Jr., 3. Kale Drake, 4. Brecken Reese, 5. Jacob Denney, 6. Michael Faccinto, 7. Dane Culver, 8. Drake Cardey. 2:01.574

ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI: (12 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Hayden Reinbold, 2. Carson Macedo, 3. Michael Faccinto, 4. Jett Yantis, 5. Kyle Jones, 6. Brandon Carr, 7. Kaylee Bryson, 8. Dane Culver, 9. Ty Gibbs, 10. Mathew Radisich, 11. Dalten Gabbard, 12. Broedy Graham. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Buddy Kofoid (6), 2. Jacob Denney (4), 3. Kevin Thomas Jr. (1), 4. Jake Andreotti (3), 5. Steven Snyder Jr. (14), 6. Daison Pursley (2), 7. Kale Drake (20), 8. Justin Grant (12), 9. Jett Yantis (19), 10. Brecken Reese (18), 11. Logan Seavey (13), 12. Jakeb Boxell (15), 13. Gunnar Setser (21), 14. Cannon McIntosh (17), 15. Gavin Miller (5), 16. Carson Macedo (10), 17. Karter Sarff (7), 18. Ty Gibbs (25-P), 19. Michael Pickens (22), 20. Ronnie Gardner (23), 21. Hayden Reinbold (24), 22. Corey Day (9), 23. Drake Edwards (8), 24. Cale Coons (16), 25. Michael Faccinto (11). NT

(P) represents a provisional starter.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-12 Kevin Thomas Jr., Laps 13-30 Buddy Kofoid.

**Jake Swanson flipped during qualifying.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Cannon McIntosh-1399, 2-Justin Grant-1347, 3-Jacob Denney-1333, 4-Kevin Thomas Jr.-1327, 5-Kale Drake-1203, 6-Gavin Miller-1190, 7-Steven Snyder Jr.-1155, 8-Logan Seavey-1140, 9-Drake Edwards-1121, 10-Hayden Reinbold-967.

USAC PARALLAX GROUP NATIONAL PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Kale Drake-239, 2-Gunnar Setser-181, 3-Briggs Danner-151, 4-Justin Grant-145, 5-C.J. Leary-141, 6-Kevin Thomas Jr.-138, 7-Logan Seavey-133, 8-Hayden Reinbold-127, 9-Kyle Cummins-120, 10-Chase Stockon-119.

NEXT USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: November 29, 2025 – Ventura Raceway – Ventura, California – 1/5-Mile Dirt Oval – 84th ARP Turkey Night Grand Prix Presented by the West Coast Stock Car/Motorsports Hall of Fame – Golden State Invasion

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver: Jake Andreotti (14.419)

Honest Abe Roofing Fast Qualifier: Carson Macedo (14.512)

Car IQ First Heat Winner: Karter Sarff

K1 RaceGear Second Heat Winner: Daison Pursley

USAC Gear Third Heat Winner: Drake Edwards

Cook Out Fourth Heat Winner: Corey Day

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Semi Winner: Hayden Reinbold

Rod End Supply Hard Charger: Kale Drake (20th to 7th)

Inferno Armor Fire Move of the Night: Jett Yantis