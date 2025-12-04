Brian Brown Racing and Casey’s extend partnership with multi-year agreement

By Tyler Altmeyer

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (December 3, 2025) –

Headquartered in Ankeny, Iowa, Casey’s is a leading convenience store chain celebrated for its handmade, delicious pizza. With more than 2,900 locations across 19 states, Casey’s proudly serves communities throughout the Midwest and Southern United States.

“Casey’s is fired up to keep the momentum rolling with Brian Brown Racing,” said Katie Petru, Director of PR, Communications and Community at Casey’s. “This partnership isn’t just about speed—it’s about fueling fans with their favorite Casey’s products and delivering those unforgettable experiences across Casey’s Country every season.”

Although sidelined for much of the second half of his 2025 campaign, forced to wait out a hand and wrist injury sustained during the Knoxville Nationals, “Blackjack” is back and chomping at the bit, already in full preparation mode for what stands to be a very competitive 2026 slate.

“I’m just super proud and honored to continue Brian Brown Racing’s partnership with Casey’s throughout 2026 and beyond,” said Brian Brown. “This past year was our 15th season with Casey’s, and I’m already looking forward to the opportunity to represent their brand and mission, as well as their near-50,000 employees, at tracks across the country.”

For more information about Casey’s or to find your nearest store, visit www.caseys.com.

###

ABOUT CASEY’S:

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company (s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.