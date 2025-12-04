GRANT GOES GOLD! ﻿JG WINS 5TH MIKE CURB USAC NATIONAL DRIVERS CHAMPIONSHIP IN 2025

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (December 3, 2025)………Although his left foot was shattered, battered and tattered for the second half of the 2025 USAC national season, Justin Grant managed to pull through it all to earn the Mike Curb USAC National Drivers Championship for the fifth time in his career.

The Ione, California native collected $15,000 after earning a total of 4,982 points across USAC’s three national divisions in 2025 (Silver Crown, AMSOIL National Sprint & NOS Energy Drink National Midget). In doing so, he became the first five-time titlist of the Mike Curb USAC National Drivers Championship (2017-2021-2022-2023-2025).

“It’s really cool to have done it five times now,” Grant exclaimed. “I’ve been running races for a long time now, and I’m really fortunate to have some success year after year and come up with a few of these. It’s definitely one to keep an eye on throughout the year and one you want to win. When you’re doing all three series, you want to be the guy who does it the best, if you can. It also carries Mike Curb’s name, who’s been such an influence and supporter of our sport, and that makes it special as well.”

Despite leading all drivers with 16 USAC national victories during the 2025 campaign (11 Sprint, 3 Midget & 2 Silver Crown), this one was easily the most challenging Curb title Grant has endured. In late July during the USAC Indiana Sprint Week round at Lawrenceburg Speedway, Grant suffered a broken left foot in a crash that sidelined him for the next four races and put the balance of his season in jeopardy.

“When I broke my foot, I was potentially going to miss some races, and I wanted to know how many I could stand to miss and still be able to maintain my (Curb) lead,” Grant inquired. “I ended up not missing as many races as I thought we might.”

But Grant soon bounced back, and by the second week of August, he was back in the seat of a racecar and running up front, accumulating four more USAC National Sprint Car wins after the injury.

“Every season is challenging in some way at some point, it seems like,” Grant acknowledged. “You have some hurdles to overcome whether it’s performance or management or funding. This year, it just happened to be my foot. There’s always a little bit of something going on, but this one was a little different.”

In the 13 days between the crash and the next USAC race, Grant’s foot had three screws installed to heal his five broken metatarsals and torn ligaments. In the meantime, his Silver Crown crew chief, Dennis LaCava, was busy constructing a piece of metal that resembled a dolly at first inspection. The piece clamped around Grant’s cast and featured a plate on the bottom that could meet up to the pedal. The overarching goal was to alleviate the load off the front half of his foot, thus allowing him to use his ankle and shin to apply the brakes.

“Fortunately, I had a good surgeon who was really supportive of me getting back in the car and I have a lot of good people around me, including Dennis, who really made a lot of it happen for me. All my teams stepped up and filled some of the roles I would normally fill, like my wife, Ashley, and a ton of people who took the load off me, so I could continue to race. Normally, I’m pretty hands on and involved with things, but this year, I really wasn’t able to do that after the injury. I had a bit to overcome, but it was able to be overcome because I have a lot of really good people around me.”

Across the three USAC national divisions in 2025, Grant won his second career Silver Crown title, finished as the runner-up in Midget points and fifth in the Sprint standings. Interestingly, Grant described the distinct differences in the demands each type of car had on him post-injury, and the quest to make each car feel as natural as possible.

“The crown stuff wasn’t so bad, really,” Grant admitted. “We had the brakes rigged up really good to where it got the load off my foot and into my leg. It wasn’t an issue of being able to push on the brake pedal. The crown races are long and physical. I was fresh out of surgery and still healing when I returned. My energy level was a struggle. Just having the stamina to run 100 laps well and remain focused in the heat of the summer, that was the hard part.”

The sprint car, however, proved to be a demanding in its own unique way.

“The sprint car was easy enough to drive, but it jostles and bangs and beats you up so much,” Grant explained. “It would really jostle my foot around and it would get to being pretty sore, especially when you’re running night after night after night, which added up and really took its toll. But the sprint car has enough motor to where you can run in and stand on the brakes and motor through it. You just have to run more throttle pedal and motor through the brake pedal.”

The midget had its own distinct nuances as well.

“You’re doing lighter movements with your foot in a midget,” Grant described. “You’re using a little bit of brake and you’re squeezing a little bit of brake, and it was hard to modulate those small pedal movements. I was really good at being able to run on down there and stand on the brakes. Like a crown car, you slow down and come off it, so that wasn’t too bad. You have to have a little bit of finesse on the brake pedal.”

Across the board, Grant possesses championship teams in Hemelgarn Racing (Silver Crown), TOPP Motorsports (Sprint Car) and CB Industries (Midget). That made the process of wedging his broken foot into the cockpit of a racecar as seamless as it could possibly be.

“Part of the issue was that my ankle couldn’t move,” Grant noted. “With the way you normally use the brake pedal, your foot comes off the heel riser and shoves forward, but the front of your foot and ankle has to move to allow that. We were moving the heel riser up and eight of an inch and adding a few more pounds of spring just to get it to where my foot could swing down onto the brake pedal and back to the heel riser in one motion. All that had to be just right for it to work. Fortunately, my teams are all really, really great to work with at making changes to the brake pedals, springs and heel risers and all the things to help make my foot comfortable.”

This year marked the 27th year of the Mike Curb USAC National Drivers Championship. Curb has offered the reward annually since the 1999 USAC season to honor USAC’s top overall points champion. Once known as the USAC Super License, the title was rechristened as the National Drivers Championship in recent years to more properly represent the accomplishment of achieving the feat, which so few have done. Now Grant will accept the honor once again during USAC’s Night of Champions at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in Indianapolis on Friday night, December 12, 2025.

MIKE CURB USAC NATIONAL DRIVERS CHAMPIONS:

1999: Dave Darland, Lincoln, Indiana

2000: Tracy Hines, New Castle, Indiana

2001: J.J. Yeley, Phoenix, Arizona

2002: J.J. Yeley, Phoenix, Arizona

2003: J.J. Yeley, Phoenix, Arizona

2004: Jay Drake, Val Verde, California

2005: Josh Wise, Riverside, California

2006: Josh Wise, Riverside, California

2007: Jerry Coons Jr., Tucson, Arizona

2008: Tracy Hines, New Castle, Indiana

2009: Cole Whitt, Alpine, California

2010: Bryan Clauson, Noblesville, Indiana

2011: Bryan Clauson, Noblesville, Indiana

2012: Bryan Clauson, Noblesville, Indiana

2013: Tracy Hines, New Castle, Indiana

2014: Tracy Hines, New Castle, Indiana

2015: Dave Darland, Lincoln, Indiana

2016: Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

2017: Justin Grant, Ione, California

2018: Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, Indiana

2019: Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, Indiana

2020: Chris Windom, Canton, Illinois

2021: Justin Grant, Ione, California

2022: Justin Grant, Ione, California

2023: Justin Grant, Ione, California

2024: Logan Seavey, Sutter, California

2025: Justin Grant, Ione, California

2025 MIKE CURB USAC NATIONAL DRIVERS CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS

PTS/DRIVER

4982-Justin Grant

4491-Logan Seavey

4304-Kevin Thomas Jr.

3568-Kyle Cummins

3439-C.J. Leary

3226-Mitchel Moles

3169-Gunnar Setser

3154-Hayden Reinbold

3088-Kale Drake

2996-Briggs Danner

2928-Jake Swanson

2619-Chase Stockon

2044-Daison Pursley

1693-Robert Ballou

1432-Cannon McIntosh

1383-Jacob Denney

1233-Gavin Miller

1192-Steven Snyder Jr.

1183-Cale Coons

1155-Ricky Lewis

1144-Drake Edwards

1131-Brady Bacon

1111-Carson Garrett

1036-Matt Westfall

985-Kayla Roell

944-Jadon Rogers

726-Kobe Simpson

695-Joey Amantea

616-Saban Bibent

605-Brecken Reese

599-Kyle Jones

581-Harley Burns

559-Chance Crum

541-Jakeb Boxell

521-Kyle Steffens

510-Braydon Cromwell

503-Chelby Hinton

502-Mario Clouser

493-Kody Swanson

457-Brandon Mattox

453-Logan Calderwood

445-Karter Sarff

416-Mack Leopard

411-Todd Hobson

408-Charles Davis Jr.

375-Dave Berkheimer

374-Ethan Mitchell

373-Thomas Meseraull

364-Max Adams

345-Dakoda Armstrong

337-Trey Osborne

327-Zach Wigal

326-Hunter Maddox

314-Colton Robinson

299-Taylor Ferns

273-Gregg Cory

272-Bobby Santos

263-Nathan Byrd

261-Tyler Roahrig

251-Rylan Gray

238-Jake Trainor

237-Kaylee Bryson

236-Zack Pretorius

215-Zach Daum

207-Aric Gentry

198-Corbin Rueschenberg

189-Brandon Carr & Matt Goodnight

183-Tom Harris & Brian Tyler

181-Jackson Macenko

176-Eddie Tafoya Jr.

168-Chase Dietz & Carmen Perigo

160-Troy Carey

156-Danny Jennings & Mark Smith

155-Jimmy Light

152-Abby Hohlbein

137-Zack Merritt

135-Shane Cockrum

130-Travis Mahoney

125-Russ Gamester

112-Garrett Benson & Billy Wease

110-Kip Hughes

107-Frankie Guerrini

106-James Turnbull II

105-Derek Bischak & Jerry Coons Jr.

98-Nic Harris

97-Sam Hinds

96-Jack Hoyer & K.J. Snow

95-Travis Millar & Kyle O’Gara

89-Tom Savage

87-Kyle Robbins

84-Eli Wilhelmus

82-Cord Kisthardt

80-Jason Cherry

78-Bradley Cox

76-Casey Buckman & Bryan Gossel

68-Colton Bettis & Brian Ruhlman

66-Korey Weyant

65-A.J. Fike

61-Caiden Warren

59-Trey Zorn

58-Chris Hartman & Ryan Newman

56-Will Armitage

54-Rob Caho Jr.

50-Austin Cory & Steve Justis

48-Kenny Gentry

45-Jake Scott

43-Bill Rose

40-Oliver Akard, Blake Brannon, Shane Cottle, Tom Payet, Mathew Radisich & Jake Robinson

39-Ricky Thornton Jr.

37-Alex Bright

35-Dave Doran

31-Mark Bitner & Chris Urish

30-Dylan Doyle & Jacob Tuttle

27-Steve Gennetten & Joey Moughan

26-Tim Kent

20-Adam Taylor

19-Kyle Wissmiller

18-Ken Schrader & Joe Trenca

10-Mike Adkins & Hunter Wilson