DALE HOWARD CAPTURES 3RD USCS MID-SOUTH REGION TITLE

By Roby Helm

FAYETTEVILLE, GA – November 24, 2025 – Dale Howard of Byhalia, MS captured his third United Sprint Car Series Presented By Hoosier Racing Tire Mid-South regional series Championship in 2025 to go with Southern Region title runs in 2020 and 2021. This season, Howard turned in 8 wins, 15 top five finishes, and 17 top ten finishes in 17 series starts.

Howard swept all three USCS Championships in 2025 by winning the USCS Outlaw Thunder National Championship and the USCS Southern Region Title. Finishing second to Howard in all three point standings was 16-time USCS Outlaw Thunder National Champion and National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductee, Terry Gray of Bartlett, TN.

Gray drove to 6 top five finishes, plus 12 top ten finishes in 17 Mid-South starts.

Lance Moss of Cherryville, NC, chased Howard and Gray for the 2025 Mid-South regional series title for most of the season, Moss had one Mid-South regional series win, 6 top five finishes, and 15 top ten finishes in 17 USCS Mid-South Region starts.

Jeff Willingham of Ripley, MS, finished fourth in the 2025 USCS Mid-South Region point standings with a top five finish and 5 top ten finishes. The Ripley Rooster had perfect attendance competing in all 17 USCS Mid-South regional series races. Hayden Martin of Olive Branch, MS, was fifth in the USCS Mid-South regional series points chase with 3 top five five and seven top ten finishes,

Drivers finishing sixth through tenth respectively in the 2025 USCS Mid-South Region point standings were Derek Hagar of Marion, City who had 4 wins, 12 top five and 12 top ten finishes in USCS Mid-South regional series races to finish sixth in the standings. Chase Howard from Nesbit, MS, who finished seventh in the Mid-South regional series had a win plus 7 top five plus 9 top ten finishes.

Brad Bowden of Hernando, MS, followed Howard in eighth place in the USCS Mid-South Thunder regional series standings after having one win plus 5 top five and 9 top ten finishes. Ronny Howard of Nesbit, MS, and the 2024 USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour National Rookie of the Year finished in the ninth and tenth postions in the Mid-South regional series respectively.

Conner Wray from Olive Branch, MS who had one win in the USCS Southern regional series at Penton Raceway in June and 2 top five and 3 top ten finishes in 8 races in Mid-South regional series competition was the USCS Mid-South Thunder regional series

2025 Rookie of the Year.

The United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour Presented By Hoosier Racing Tire is currently finalizing its schedule for the 2026 season. For updates and more information about USCS, visit their website at uscsracing.com and the series Facebook page, or call the USCS office at 770-865-6097.

United Sprint Car Series Marketing Partners are Engler Machine & Tool, Hoosier Racing Tire, Huggins Cams, Hero Graphics, DMI/Bulldog, Racing Electronics, JE Pistons, DHR Suspension, Wilwood Disc Brakes, AR Dyno Specialties, KSE Racing Products, PRO Shocks, Schoenfeld Headers, and Arizona Sport Shirts.

UNITED SPRINT CAR SERIES PRESENTED BY HOOSIER RACING TIRE 2025 MID-SOUTH REGION TOP 25 POINT STANDINGS:

POS/CAR #/DRIVER/TOWN/POINTS

1. 47 Dale Howard, Byhalia, MS 2494

2.10 Terry Gray, Bartlett, TN 2296

3. 23 Lance Moss

Cherryville, NC 2212

4. 28 Jeff Willingham, Ripley, MS 2132

5. 67 Hayden Martin, Olive Branch, MS 1680

6. 3 Derek Hagar, Marion, AR 1632

7. 13 Chase Howard, Nesbit, MS 1628

8. 8x & 4x Brad Bowden Hernando, MS 1456

9. 44 Ronny Howard, Nesbit, MS 1396

10. 16 Hanna Merritt, Nesbit, MS 1078

11. 901 Tucker Boulton, Brighton, TN 1066

12. 23w Conner Wray, Olive Branch, MS 976

13. 91 Kyle Connery, Vero Beach, FL 764

14. 121Jan Howard, Marion, AR 738

15. 9 Lane Whittington, Denham Springs, LA 712

16. 48 Coen McDaniel, Gaffney, SC 652

17. 17 Brayden Taylor, Hernando, MS 622

18. 28F Davie Franek, Wartage, NJ 576

19. M1 Mark Smith, Sunbury, PA 566

20.10k Dewayne White, Byhalia, MS 552

21. 88 Trent Moss, Medon, TN 520

22. 4 Danny Smith, Chillicothe, OH 518

23. 26 Marshall Skinner, Marion, AR 514

24. 43 Terry Witherspoon, Jax, FL 512

25. 13 Van Gurley, Jr., Valparaiso, IN 506