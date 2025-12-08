SWANSON TOPS PAVEMENT RANKINGS FOR SECOND SEASON IN A ROW

By David Sink

December 7, 2025, Anderson Indiana – The fifth and final edition of the 2025 National Pavement Sprint Car Rankings was announced Sunday afternoon, and Kody Swanson is the 2025 National Pavement Sprint Car Rankings #1 ranked driver.

The 2025 National Pavement Sprint Car Rankings debuted in 2024. Kody Swanson won the inaugural rankings with late season momentum that propelled him into the lead on the heels of his Open Wheel Showdown victory last season. Aaron Willison had all but dominated last year’s rankings until Swanson’s late season surge.

Swanson had a career year on the pavement side of things IN 2025. He captured 9 total feature victories with the USAC Siver Crown Series, Must See Racing, and 500 Sprint Car Tour. He was also a Dave Steele Winged Championship Weekend and Children’s Dream Fund 50 winner. He capped off his season with a 50k victory in the Open Wheel Showdown in November at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Bobb Santos III finished as the #2 ranked driver with 7 total feature victories in 2025.The highlight of the season for Santos was sweeping a pair of $10,000 to win winged weekends at Colorado National Speedway in July and a weekend with Must see Racing in the Southeast in early October for a total of $40,000.

16-year-old Colton Bettis finished as the #3 ranked driver after leading the country with 11 total feature victories. The highlights of the year for the Lutz, Florida teenager included a $10,000 win in the Children’s Dream Fund 50 and a Little 500 front row starting spot. He was also the Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series champion for the second consecutive season.

2025 PAVEMENT RANKINGS FINAL (12/7//25)

1 – Kody Swanson – 75

2 – Bobby Santos III – 57

3 – Colton Bettis – 39.5

4 – Aaron Willison – 38.5

5 – Tyler Roahrig – 38

6 – Dakoda Armstrong – 29

7 – Kyle O’Gara – 24

8 – Ryan Litt – 22

9. – Justin Grant – 17

10-Davey Hamilton Jr. – 14

Bryan Warf

12-Joe Liguori – 11

Jake Trainor

14-JJ Henes – 9

Eric Humphries

CJ Leary

17-Evan Margeson – 8.5

Jeff Montgomery

19-Taylor Ferns – 8

20-Troy DeCaire – 7

Jackson Macenko

Riley Rogers