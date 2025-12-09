Fremont Speedway honors 2025 top 10 in points

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, OH – Fremont Speedway presented by Gill Construction wrapped up the 2025 racing season Saturday, rewarding the top 10 in season-ending points during a banquet with special announcements included.

Before the awards ceremony, Fremont Speedway Promoter Rich Farmer thanked all the fans, marketing partners, employees, and race teams for their support throughout the 2025 season.

Kirk Level of Level Utilities, who sponsors race teams and the speedway, was named the Alex Burkett Business Partner of the Year recipient. Gary Griff of Griff’s Engines was the 2025 Engine Builder of the Year. Rachel Wynkoop, the speedway’s social media administrator, was awarded the Employee of the Year.

The Fremont Speedway Royalty held fund-raising events throughout the year with a goal of raising $10,000 for the Liberty Center, a nonprofit organization that provides short-term care for the homeless and displaced. Fremont Speedway Queen Emmerson Coe announced Saturday the Royalty had raised $14,911.38 for Liberty Center.

In 2026 Fremont Speedway will celebrate its 75th anniversary with severalspecial events. Farmer announced a 410 sprint show that will have a $75,000 total A-main feature purse ($20,000 to win). He added there will be a special race for the 305 sprints with limits in place to make sure it is for the loyal teams who race in the division all season. Also, a he noted he is working on a event for the dirt trucks as well.

Also, Farmer said the Friendship Food Stores will be the track’s presenting sponsor in 2026 as “The Track That Action Built” will be Fremont Speedway Fueled by Friendship Food Stores.

About Gill Construction – https://kgcpc.com

Owned and operated by Ray Brooks, and headquartered in nearby Port Clinton, Ohio, Gill Construction specializes in an array of land and water services, utilizing over five decades of experience to build an extensive repertoire which includes site excavation, site utilities, demolition, trenching, and marina service. Gill Construction boasts a dynamic, diverse, and experienced workforce, guaranteed to perform and complete any task with the utmost customer satisfaction.

About Friendship Food Stores – www.friendshipstores.com

FriendShip has been family-owned and operated since 1986. Founder Bill Beck and son Brian started FriendShip with one thing in mind – treating customers like guests in their own home. They opened the first two FriendShip stores in Port Clinton, Ohio, a beautiful shoreline community on Lake Erie.

FriendShip hosts still carry on the tradition established by our founders of treating our customers like guests: Making sure everything is perfect for your arrival, greeting you and welcoming you in, and ensuring you are served promptly and politely. We want our service to make you smile!

Following is a look at the top 10 in points in each division for 2025:

Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprints

CHAMPION – Cap Henry, Republic, Ohio. Henry completed an outstanding 2025 season which saw him rack up 17 total feature wins, with his second Fremont Speedway 410 sprint track title and his fourth Attica Fremont Championship Series title in the past five years. The track’s 2023 champion scored six wins at Fremont in 2025, taking his career total to 27. Henry, who competed in all 14 winged 410 features at Fremont in2025, secured 12 top three finishes. Other than an eighth place run on May 17 and a 13th placed finish against the High Limit series, he never finished out of the top three. His average feature finishing position was third.

2nd-Zeth Sabo, Tiffin, Ohio. Sabo competed in all 14-winged 410 A-mains in 2025, scoring seven top five finishes and 11 top 10 runs. He had a season best three second place finishes on route to an average A-main finishing seventh.

3rd-Chris Andrews, Sandusky, Ohio. Andrews competed in all 14 winged 410 A-mains in 2025, securing a pair of top five finishes including a season best third on July 5. He had 10 top 10 finishes on route to an average A-main finishing position of ninth.

4th-DJ Foos, Fremont, Ohio. Foos, Fremont’s 2012 305 champion and 2021 410 track champion, competed in all 14 winged A-mains in 2025. He racked up five top five finishes including a season best second on May 17. He recorded nine top 10 finishes and had an average A-main finishing position of 10th.

5th- Stuart Brubaker, Helena, Ohio. Brubaker, a three time Fremont 305 track champion, competed in 13 of the 14 winged 410 features in 2025, missing only the High Limit Series event on July 14. He recorded five top 10 finishes including his 10th career Fremont feature win on Aug. 2. His average A-main finishing position was 14th.

6th – TJ Michael, Plano, Texas. Michael competed in 12 of the 14 winged A-mains in 2025 racking up seven top 10 finishes including a season best fifth on May 17. His average A-main finishing position was 11th.

7th – Kody Brewer, Risingsun, Ohio. Brewer, the 2024 AFCS rookie of the year, competed in 11 of the 14 winged A-mains in 2025. He secured three top 10 finishes including a season best third on Sept. 20. His average A-main finishing position was 12th.

8th-Kalib Henry, Sacramento, Calif. Henry, Fremont’s 2024 410 track champion and the 2025 All Star Circuit of Champions titlist, competed in 10 of the 14 winged A-mains in 2025. He opened the season with a feature win and closed the year with a win to take his career total at the track to seven. His average A-main finishing position was ninth.

9th – Mike Keegan, Fremont, Ohio. Keegan, Fremont’s 2024 410 sprint rookie of the year, competed in 10 of the 14 A-mains in 2025, racking up a pair of top 10 finishes including a season best fourth on Sept. 6. His average A-main finishing position was 16th.

10th-Jerry Dahms, Fremont, Ohio. Dahms competed in six A-mains in 2025, securing a season best 10th place finish on Sept. 20. His average A-main finishing position was 15th.

2025 410 Sprint Rookie of the Year – Tyler Schiets, Fremont, Ohio. Schiets competed in five A-mains in his rookie season, scoring a career best finish of 15th on Sept. 6. He finished 17th in points.

Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints

CHAMPION – Jamie Miller, Fremont, Ohio. Miller earned his second straight Fremont 305 championship and his third Attica Fremont Championship Series title. Miller, who recorded 12 overall 305 wins in 2025, competed in all 12 of the A-mains at Fremont in 2025, racking up three wins to run his career total to 55 placing him eighth on the track’s all-time win list. Miller, Fremont’s 2022 dirt truck champion, recorded 10 top four finishes including 3 wins, four runner-up finishes and a pair of third place runs. His average A-main finishing position was fifth.

2nd – Jimmy McGrath, Clyde, Ohio. McGrath, Fremont’s 2008 dirt truck rookie of the year, competed in all 12 of the A-mains in 2025. He recorded three top five finishes including a season best second on July 12 and posted 11 top 10 finishes. His only finish out side of the top nine was a 16th place on the final race of the year. His average A-main finishing position was seventh.

3rd – Steve Rando, Lindsey, Ohio. Rando battled in all 12 A-mains in 2025, recording five top five finishes including his 12th career Fremont win on July 12. He scored 10 top 10 finishes on route to an average A-main finishing position of seventh.

4th – Blayne Keckler, Fremont, Ohio. Keckler , Fremont’s 2023 305 rookie of the year, competed in 11 of the 12 A-mains in 2025, missing only the fair race. He scored five top five finishes including a season best third on May 10. His average A-main finishing position was ninth.

5th – Paul Weaver, Fremont, Ohio. A five time Fremont (2005, 2006, 2020, 2022, 2023) 305 sprint champion, Weaver competed in 11 of the 12 A-mains in 2025, missing only the June 7 feature. He racked up eight top 10 finishes including his 82nd career feature win on June 28, placing him second on the track’s all-time career win list. His average A-main finishing position was ninth.

6th – John Ivy, Fremont, Ohio. A three time Fremont 410 track champion, three time 305 track champion and a Fremont dirt truck champion, Ivy competed in all 12 of the A-mains in 2025. He recorded six top 10 finishes including his 63rd career Fremont win on Sept. 13 placing him fourth on the track’s all-time career feature win list. Ivy’s average A-main finishing position was 10th.

7th – Dustin Dinan, Oak Harbor, Ohio. Dinan competed in all 12 of the A-mains in 2025, racking up five top 10 finishes including a season best pair of seventh place runs. His average A-main finishing position was 13th.

8th – Zack Kramer, Helena, Ohio. Kramer competed in 10 of the 12 A-mains in 2025, securing four top 10 finishes including a season best second on May 31. His average A-main finishing position was 11th.

9th – Kasey Ziebold, Tiffin, Ohio. Ziebold competed in all 12 A-mains in 2025, recording a pair of top 10 finishes including a season best 7th on Sept. 13. Her average A-main finishing position was 13th.

10th – Shawn Valenti, Fostoria, Ohio. Valenti, a five time Fremont dirt truck champion, competed in 11 of the 12 A-mains in 2025, missing only the Sept. 13 event. He posted three top 10 finishes including a season best fourth on May 10. His average A-main finishing position was 12th.

Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks

CHAMPION – Shawn Valenti, Fostoria, Ohio. Valenti earned his fifth dirt truck track championship in dominating fashion, never finishing out of the top two in the 12 A-mains. He posted nine wins in 2025 to run his career total to 91 at Fremont, placing him atop the all-time career feature win list. His average A-main finishing position was an incredible first!

2nd – Keith Sorg, Fremont, Ohio. Sorg, a three time Fremont dirt truck champion (2016, 2018, 2024), competed in 11 of the 12 A-mains in 2025, missing only opening night. He never finished out of the top six and scored his ninth career Fremont win on July 12. He recorded six podium finishes on route to an average A-main finishing position of third.

3rd – Jamie Miller, Fremont, Ohio. Miller, Fremont’s 2022 dirt truck champion, competed in 11 of the 12 A-mains in 2025, missing only the Oct. 10 Showdown event. He posted nine top five finishes including seven podium runs. His average A-main finishing position was sixth.

4th – Dustin Keegan, Fremont, Ohio. Keegan, Fremont’s 2017 dirt truck champion and 2018 limited late model champion, competed in 10 of the 12 A-mains in 2025. He recorded five top five runs including a season best three third place finishes on route to an average A-main finishing position of seventh.

5th – Scott Milligan, Bradner, Ohio. Fremont’s 2024 dirt truck rookie of the year, Milligan competed in 11 of the 12 A-mains in 2025, missing only the Showdown event at the end of the season. He posted 10 top 10 finishes with a season best three fifth place showings. His average A-main finishing position was seventh.

6th – Kent Brewer, Fostoria, Ohio. Brewer, Fremont’s 2015 dirt truck champion, competed in all 12 A-mains in 2025, scoring nine top fives. He scored his ninth career Fremont win on opening night and had six top three finishes. His average A-main finishing position was sixth.

7th – Todd Warnick, Bettsville, Ohio. Warnick competed in 11 of the 12 A-mains in 2025, missing only opening night. He posted six top 10 finishes including a season best sixth on May 31. His average A-main finishing position was 13th.

8th – Adam Heminger, Lindsey, Ohio. Heminger competed in 11 of the 12 A-mains in 2025 missing only the season ending Showdown event. He scored six top 10 finishes including a season best sixth on Sept. 12. His average A-main finishing position was 12th.

9th – Caleb Shearn, Clyde, Ohio. Shearn battled in 10 of the 12 A-mains in 2025, posting five top 10 finishes including a season best pair of fifth place runs. His average A-main finishing position was 11th.

10th – Dan Hennig, Castalia, Ohio. Hennig, who is retiring, competed in 10 of the 12 A-mains in 2025. He posted six top 10 finishes including a season best pair of fourth place runs. His average A-main finishing position was 11th.

Dirt Truck Rookie of the Year – Jackson Keegan, Fremont, Ohio. Keegan finished 12th in the Fremont dirt truck points and competed in 11 A-mains, missing only the Showdown event. He posted three top 10 finishes including a season best seventh on May 17. His average A-main finishing position was 12th.