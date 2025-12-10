27th RUMBLE IN FORT WAYNE Auto Races – December 19 & 20

By Bob Koorsen

A Fort Wayne (IN) winter tradition that began 70 years ago, INDOOR AUTO RACING, returns to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Expo Hall Friday & Saturday December 19 & 20, for the 27th running of the “Rumble in Fort Wayne” presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales. Something new for the 2025 edition, will be a nod to the past as the Midgets return to the traditional 100-lap feature around the 1/7th-mile oval with the Burco Molding, “Race to 100!”

For the first time since 2000, the Midgets will see a progressive format over the two-day event. Following qualifying on Friday, December 19, the Midget field will be split into “odd & even” divisions. Each division will then run separate heat races and “last chance races” to set the field for their own 30-lap Friday Feature with the top two finishes in each, locking into the $4,000 to-win Saturday Feature. Throughout the racing on Friday, racers will accumulate points based on finishing position and the number or positions gained in each race. For day two on Saturday, December 20, those points will be used to set the fields for the final round of heats and last chance races to set the remainder of the Burco Molding “Race to 100!” As a bonus, the Outlaw Supermodified Series will sponsor a 10-lap dash for the top Friday finishers, to set the front two rows for the 100. For fan comfort, the “Race to 100” will be broken into stages with stoppages at laps 35 & 70 before the final 30 lap sprint to the money.

EIGHT former “Rumble” winners headline an impressive Midget entry list including: five-time winner Russ Gamester (IN); two-time winners Nick Hamilton (IN) & Joe Liguori (FL); and single winners Derek Bischak (IN), Jim Anderon (IL), Mario Clouser (IL), Ryan Flores (NJ), & Cap Henry (OH).

For the remainder of the more than 300 Rumble entries, it will be business as usual with full, separate programs of heats, last chances, and features each day for the North Baltimore Custom Cuts Winged 600 Mini Sprints, LiUNA Non-Wing 600 Mini Sprints, Economy Auto Parts and Coe Heating & Air Conditioning Go Karts, Cobra Racing Tire/Wedge Innovations Wedge Karts, and Baker Racing Engines Quarter Midgets.

Advance tickets are now on sale both through Ticketmaster and the Coliseum box office. Adult tickets are $23 per day ($25 reserved) with kids 2-12 $13 ($15 reserved). Spectator gates will open each day at 11:00 am for two rounds of Go Kart and Quarter Midget qualifying heats; Midget, Winged, and Non-Winged 600 practice and qualifying in the afternoon; Go-Kart and Quarter Midget Features are at 5:00; Opening Ceremonies will be at 7:00 followed by the full program of Midget, Winged and Non-Winged 600 heats and Features. More information at www.rumbleinfortwayne.com.