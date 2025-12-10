6 DIRT, 6 PAVEMENT ﻿ON USAC’S SILVER CROWN SLATE FOR 2026

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (December 10, 2025)………An even split of six dirt and six pavement events are on the agenda in 2026 for the 56th season of the most diverse oval racing series on the planet – the USAC Silver Crown National Championship!

Twelve powerhouse events await at venues ranging from half-miles to 1.25 miles and on tracks varying from semi-banked to high-banked.

NEW TO THE SCENE

For the first time in 11 years, USAC Silver Crown racing is back at Iowa Speedway on Saturday, August 8, during NASCAR weekend at the Newton 7/8-mile paved oval. Eight previous USAC Silver Crown races have been held at Iowa with Bobby Santos the most recent winner there in 2015.

THE FIRST CHAPTER

With a new, earlier date on the calendar, the Kansas State Fairgrounds will open the series season by hosting the big cars at the historic dirt 1/2-mile oval on Friday-Saturday, May 8-9, during the Salt City 100.

The first pavement race of the year is just around the corner with the 69th running of the Hoosier Hundred on Friday, May 22, at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway. At 146 laps, it is the longest distance race of the year and presents a unique challenge throughout the 100 mile distance.

FAST TIMES

World Wide Technology Raceway, the fastest track on the USAC Silver Crown trail, greets the series on June 7 as part of a highly anticipated Sunday night Route 66 Classic tripleheader with the NTT INDYCAR Series and INDY NXT by Firestone. Speeds at the 1.25-mile track, which is located within earshot of the arch in St. Louis, regularly clock in at 180 miles per hour!

From there, the series heads eastbound to Pennsylvania’s Port Royal Speedway on Saturday, June 20, for USAC Eastern Blast, which presents an enticing USAC doubleheader featuring the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship and the USAC Silver Crown series on the Speed Palace’s scenic 1/2-mile dirt track.

TO HALF & TO HOLD

Two legendary Hoosier state half-miles separated by 160 miles and different types of surfaces. Both are on tap during the month of July.

First, it’s the 22nd running of the Sumar Classic on Sunday, July 5, as a talented field of champ car racers attack western Indiana’s Terre Haute Action Track for 100 laps.

On Sunday July 19, the bravest drivers in the world pass through Winchester Speedway’s gates to tackle the 37 degree asphalt high banks for 100 laps during the 35th running of the Rich Vogler Classic.

DIRT MILE SEASON

When state fair season begins in the Midwest, that naturally means it’s also dirt mile season for the USAC Silver Crown series in the Land of Lincoln.

The Springfield Mile at the Illinois State Fairgrounds leads off with the 63rd edition of the Bettenhausen 100 on Saturday, August 22. Deeper south in the heart of Illinois, down in Du Quoin, it’s the 72nd installment of USAC Silver Crown racing’s longest continuing tradition, the Ted Horn 100, on Saturday, September 5.

FINAL STRETCH

A yet to be announced date to be held at a pavement track awaits on Sunday, September 13. The 44th 4-Crown Nationals come to life on September 25-26 at Rossburg, Ohio’s Eldora Speedway where all three of USAC’s national divisions meet up with the Kubota High Limit Sprint Cars for an open wheel dirt racing frenzy.

For the first time since 2021, the Rollie Beale Classic at Ohio’s Toledo Speedway will serve as the finale as drivers and teams battle it out for 100 circuits on the 1/2-mile paved oval.

2026 USAC SILVER CROWN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

May 8-9 – (D) Kansas State Fairgrounds – Hutchinson, Kansas – Salt City 100 – 1/2 M

May 22 – (P) Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Brownsburg, Indiana – Hoosier Hundred – .686 M

Jun 7 – (P) World Wide Technology Raceway – Madison, Illinois – Route 66 Classic – 1.25 M

Jun 20 – (D) Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, Pennsylvania – USAC Eastern Blast – 1/2 M

Jul 5 – (D) Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, Indiana – Sumar Classic – 1/2 M

Jul 19 – (P) Winchester Speedway – Winchester, Indiana – Rich Vogler Classic – 1/2 M

Aug 8 – (P) Iowa Speedway – Newton, Iowa – TBA – 7/8 M

Aug 22 – (D) Illinois State Fairgrounds – Springfield, Illinois – Bettenhausen 100 – 1 M

Sep 5 – (D) Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – Du Quoin, Illinois – Ted Horn 100 – 1 M

Sep 13 – (P) TBA

Sep 25-26 – (D) Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, Ohio – 4-Crown Nationals – 1/2 M

Oct 3 – (P) Toledo Speedway – Toledo, Ohio – Rollie Beale Classic – 1/2 M

(P) represents a pavement event

(D) represents a dirt event