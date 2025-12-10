SCHEDULE RELEASE! ﻿55 DATES FOR USAC NATIONAL SPRINTS IN 2026

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (December 11, 2025)………Fifty-five races line the calendar for the 2026 USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship season.

NEW ADDITIONS

Among the new additions to the USAC National Sprint Car slate is NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week presented by K & N’s return to Paragon Speedway for the first time since 1998, 28 summers ago, a race won by Derek Davidson.

Lernerville Speedway also returns to the schedule for a double date on back-to-back nights on September 11-12. The Commonwealth Clash will be USAC’s first visit to the Sarver, Pennsylvania 4/10-mile dirt oval in 15 years. The only two previous USAC National Sprint Car events held at Lernerville were won by Darren Hagen in 2006 and Jon Stanbrough in 2011.

FLORIDA LAUNCHES THE SEASON

Sunshine greets USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship competitors when the 2026 season opens in the state of Florida with six events between February 8-14.

Winter Dirt Games XVII Presented by Yokohama Tires kicks off with practice at Ocala Speedway on Sunday, February 8. The 17th annual edition of WDG arrives at Volusia Speedway Park as part of the DIRTcar Nationals on February 9-10. The action then moves back west to Ocala for four-straight nights of racing on February 11-12-13-14.

NO APRIL FOOLS

The month of April gets the ball rolling with border war weekend at Illinois’ Red Hill Raceway on April 3 and Indiana’s Paragon Speedway for the Chuck Amati Classic on April 4. The following weekend, two fast Hoosier state racetracks are on the docket at Lawrenceburg Speedway’s Justin Owen Memorial on April 11 and the Terre Haute Action Track on April 12 for the Jim Hurtubise Classic.

MAY DAYS

May gets busy as eight shows await, beginning with the Larry Rice Classic at Indiana’s Bloomington Speedway on May 1. The Class Track of Haubstadt, Indiana’s Tri-State Speedway presents the Spring Showdown the following evening on May 2.

#LetsRaceTwo delivers a tantalizing doubleheader featuring USAC National Sprint Cars and the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars on May 15-16 at Ohio’s Eldora Speedway.

The Week of Indy roars with the 56th running of the Tony Hulman Classic on May 20 at the Terre Haute Action Track. The Circle City Salute commences one night later on May 21 at Circle City Raceway.

The month closes with two consecutive nights of the Corn Belt Clash at Iowa’s Knoxville Raceway on May 29-30 as part of National Sprint Car Hall of Fame induction weekend.

EASTERN STORM RISES

The 19th edition of USAC Eastern Storm rises to the forefront of with six dates in six nights across Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Grandview Speedway opens up the series on June 16, followed by Bridgeport Motorsports Park on June 17, Big Diamond Speedway on June 18, Williams Grove Speedway on June 19, Port Royal Speedway on June 20 and Action Track USA on June 21.

A JUNE TO REMEMBER

It’s all part of an 11-race month of June which also includes another two dates at Illinois’ Red Hill Raceway on June 5-6, and the return of USAC to Michigan’s Butler Motor Speedway on June 27. Meanwhile, two TBA dates are marked on the schedule for June 26 and 28.

HERE COMES SUMMER & INDIANA SPRINT WEEK

July opens with a bang with two Sprintacular nights of racing at Putnamville, Indiana’s Honest Abe Roofing Lincoln Park Speedway.

Then, it’s full tilt into the biggest Indiana Sprint Week schedule ever, featuring nine big events across a 10-day span. The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway begins the racing feast on July 23, then the tour takes on Lincoln Park Speedway on July 24, Kokomo Speedway on July 25, Lawrenceburg Speedway on July 26 and Circle City Raceway on July 27 before a one-day breather away from the action on July 28.

The ISW tour then travels to Paragon Speedway on July 29, then it’s onward to the Terre Haute Action Track on July 30 for the Don Smith Classic. The penultimate round takes the series to Bloomington Speedway for the Sheldon Kinser Memorial on July 31, and then to the finale at Tri-State Speedway on August 1.

SMACKDOWN AUGUST

August is all about Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Sprint Car Smackdown XV at Indiana’s Kokomo Speedway. The 15th annual three-night spectacular brings the show to the 1/4-mile bullring on August 27-28-29, 2026.

SEE YOU IN SEPTEMBER

The championship race heats up in September with four races on deck, beginning with a dual race weekend at Circle City Raceway on September 18 and Tri-State Speedway for the Haubstadt Hustler on September 19.

Eldora Speedway beckons with the 44th running of the 4-Crown Nationals, once again featuring multiple full racing programs for the USAC National Sprint Cars at The Big E on September 24 and 26. This weekend is the only opportunity to witness all three USAC national divisions at the same venue on the same weekend, plus the Kubota High Limit Sprint Cars.

GOIN’ WEST IN OCTOBER

The final month of the season begins in the Midwest with a pair of showdowns at Indiana’s Lawrenceburg Speedway for the Greg Staab Memorial on October 9 and the Fall Nationals on October 10.

The series then venture westward, first to Kansas’ Dodge City Raceway Park on October 16, then it’s on down to Route 66 Motor Speedway in Amarillo, Texas on October 17.

Casa Grande’s Central Arizona Raceway finishes up the year with the 59th annual running of the prestigious Western World Championships on October 23-24.

2025 USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

Feb 9 – Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, Florida – Winter Dirt Games – 1/2 M

Feb 10 – Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, Florida – Winter Dirt Games – 1/2 M

Feb 11 – Ocala Speedway – Ocala, Florida – Winter Dirt Games – 3/8 M

Feb 12 – Ocala Speedway – Ocala, Florida – Winter Dirt Games – 3/8 M

Feb 13 – Ocala Speedway – Ocala, Florida – Winter Dirt Games – 3/8 M

Feb 14 – Ocala Speedway – Ocala, Florida – Winter Dirt Games – 3/8 M

Apr 3 – Red Hill Raceway – Sumner, Illinois – 3/8 M

Apr 4 – Paragon Speedway – Paragon, Indiana – Chuck Amati Classic – 3/8 M

Apr 11 – Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, Indiana – Justin Owen Memorial – 3/8 M

Apr 12 – Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, Indiana – Jim Hurtubise Classic – 1/2 M

May 1 – Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, Indiana – Larry Rice Classic – 1/4 M

May 2 – Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, Indiana – Spring Showdown – 1/4 M

May 15 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, Ohio – #LetsRaceTwo – 1/2 M

May 16 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, Ohio – #LetsRaceTwo – 1/2 M

May 20 – Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, Indiana – Tony Hulman Classic – 1/2 M

May 21 – Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, Indiana – Circle City Salute – 1/4 M

May 29 – Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, Iowa – Corn Belt Clash – 1/2 M

May 30 – Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, Iowa – Corn Belt Clash – 1/2 M

Jun 5 – Red Hill Raceway – Sumner, Illinois – 3/8 M

Jun 6 – Red Hill Raceway – Sumner, Illinois – 3/8 M

Jun 16 – Grandview Speedway – Bechtelsville, Pennsylvania – Eastern Storm / Jesse Hockett Classic – 1/3 M

Jun 17 – Bridgeport Speedway – Swedesboro, New Jersey – Eastern Storm – 4/10 M

Jun 18 – Big Diamond Speedway – Pottsville, Pennsylvania – Eastern Storm – 3/8 M

Jun 19 – Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania – Eastern Storm – 1/2 M

Jun 20 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, Pennsylvania – Eastern Storm – 1/2 M

Jun 21 – Action Track USA – Kutztown, Pennsylvania – Eastern Storm – 1/5 M

Jun 26 – TBA

Jun 27 – Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, Michigan – 3/8 M

Jun 28 – TBA

Jul 3 – Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, Indiana – Sprintacular – 5/16 M

Jul 4 – Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, Indiana – Sprintacular – 5/16 M

Jul 23 – The Dirt Track at IMS – Speedway, Indiana – USAC Indiana Sprint Week – 1/5 M

Jul 24 – Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, Indiana – USAC Indiana Sprint Week – 5/16 M

Jul 25 – Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, Indiana – USAC Indiana Sprint Week – 1/4 M

Jul 26 – Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, Indiana – USAC Indiana Sprint Week – 3/8 M

Jul 27 – Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, Indiana – USAC Indiana Sprint Week – 1/4 M

Jul 29 – Paragon Speedway – Paragon, Indiana – USAC Indiana Sprint Week – 3/8 M

Jul 30 – Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, Indiana – USAC Indiana Sprint Week / Don Smith Classic – 1/2 M

Jul 31 – Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, Indiana – USAC Indiana Sprint Week / Sheldon Kinser Memorial – 1/4 M

Aug 1 – Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, Indiana – USAC Indiana Sprint Week – 1/4 M

Aug 27 – Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, Indiana – Sprint Car Smackdown – 1/4 M

Aug 28 – Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, Indiana – Sprint Car Smackdown – 1/4 M

Aug 29 – Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, Indiana – Sprint Car Smackdown – 1/4 M

Sep 11 – Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, Pennsylvania – Commonwealth Clash – 4/10 M

Sep 12 – Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, Pennsylvania – Commonwealth Clash – 4/10 M

Sep 18 – Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, Indiana – 1/4 M

Sep 19 – Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, Indiana – Haubstadt Hustler – 1/4 M

Sep 24 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, Ohio – 4-Crown Nationals – 1/2 M

Sep 26 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, Ohio – 4-Crown Nationals – 1/2 M

Oct 9 – Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, Indiana – Greg Staab Memorial – 3/8 M

Oct 10 – Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, Indiana – Fall Nationals – 3/8 M

Oct 16 – Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, Kansas – 3/8 M

Oct 17 – Route 66 Motor Speedway – Amarillo, Texas – 3/8 M

Oct 23 – Central Arizona Raceway – Casa Grande, Arizona – Western World Championships – 3/8 M

Oct 24 – Central Arizona Raceway – Casa Grande, Arizona – Western World Championships – 3/8 M