Six Confirmed Marquee Events Highlight New ASCS Season

By Jordan DeLucia

CONCORD, NC (Dec. 11, 2025) — With less than two months remaining before the start of the 2026 American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) campaign, the stars of the national 360 Sprint Car tour are looking forward to the big events and bigger paydays before the start of the new race season.

Six major events have announced their dates on the 2026 ASCS national lineup — each with a special purse and/or points fund for drivers — starting with the 55th Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park, Jan. 29-31.

While the full 2026 ASCS national calendar is forthcoming — set to be unveiled at a later date — several other standard points-paying races have been confirmed. See the preliminary list of confirmed race dates below.

55th Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals (Jan. 29–31)

The 55th edition of Florida’s biggest dirt track racing extravaganza will feature the stars of the American Sprint Car Series against several national 410 Sprint Car invaders for the second consecutive year in a three-day 360 Sprint Car showdown at Volusia Speedway Park. The historic, 1/2-mile oval will host two, $3,000-to-win programs on Thursday and Friday before the $12,000-to-win finale on Saturday.

New for 2026 will be an event points fund. Each night, drivers will earn points toward the Big Gator Championship standings. The driver with the most points after all three races will be crowned the DIRTcar Nationals Big Gator champion, hoist the iconic golden gator trophy, and pocket a $2,000 bonus check. The runner-up will take home $1,000 and $500 will go to third place.

Rudeen Racing driver Justin Peck swept all three races of DIRTcar Nationals in the Series debut at Volusia in January and took home the first Big Gator trophy in ASCS history.

After ASCS, the multi-week event continues with more of the top racing series in the country, including the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, World of Outlaws Late Model Series, Super DIRTcar Series, DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, DIRTcar Late Models, and USAC Non-Wing Sprint Cars.

To get your tickets for the event, which runs through Feb. 14, click the link below.

DIRTcar NATIONALS TICKETS

Sonoran Clash (Feb. 21–22, Feb. 28–March 1)

For the first time in Series history, Central Arizona Raceway will host the national 360 Sprint Car stars for two separate weekends of action at the 3/8-mile oval in the inaugural running of the Sonoran Clash – Feb. 21-22 and Feb. 29-March 1.

Drivers will compete for a $4,000 payday on both Saturdays, and then a $6,000 check on both Sundays.

Over the four-race stretch, drivers will earn points toward a special miniseries championship chase, which pays $3,000 to the winner, $2,000 to the runner-up and $1,000 to third place.

The Big One (June 26–27)

In July, the Series made its triumphant return to Belleville High Banks for the first time in 11 years. Next June, the historic, 1/2-mile oval welcomes the national 360 Sprint Car stars back in the second running of The Big One.

Friday’s preliminary program will pay $4,000-to-win before drivers compete in the $10,000-to-win, $700-to-start finale on Saturday.

Five-time Series champion Sam Hafertepe Jr. swept the inaugural event in July, beating Kansas native and fellow Series champion Jason Martin in a thrilling, high-speed battle through traffic on Friday before giving a dominant, flag-to-flag performance for the win on Saturday.

360 Knoxville Nationals (Aug. 6–8)

The biggest 360 Sprint Car race in the world goes green at Knoxville Raceway next August in the 36th annual Xtream Powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank.

Two preliminary nights of action kick things off Thursday and Friday at the historic 1/2-mile oval, setting the stage for the $20,000-to-win finale Saturday night. An additional $15,000 are up for grabs in lap money, making for a possible $35,000 winner’s share.

In August, fans were treated to a thrilling battle for the lead in the closing laps between Rico Abreu and Kyle Larson. Abreu retook the lead in the end and pocketed $34,000 total in his first career 360 Knoxville Nationals title.

Harvey Ostermiller Memorial (Aug. 28–29)

Big Sky Speedway hosts the ninth edition of the Harvey Ostermiller Memorial next August with big money on the line in Big Sky Country.

The 3/8-mile oval, located in Billings, MT, hosts the Series for the 10th time in track history with a two-night program featuring a special purse. The event pays tribute to the late Montana resident and Sprint Car supporter, who helped to build the track before its opening in 2003.

2025 Knoxville Nationals winner Ryan Timms swept the weekend last year in a dominant showing over the 360 Sprint Car regulars, two weeks after his triumph on dirt track racing’s biggest stage.

Fuzzy’s Fall Fling (Nov. 13–14)

The American Sprint Car Series champion will once again be crowned at its homeland in 2026.

Creek County Speedway hosts the 11th edition of Fuzzy’s Fall Fling, paying tribute to one of the Series’ most honorable figures — Fuzzy Hahn — the late wife of track and Series founder, Emmett Hahn. A $4,000 winner’s share is up for grabs on Friday night before a $10,000-to-win finale on Saturday.

Following the checkered flag on Saturday comes a special championship celebration, complete with the presentation of the Emmett Hahn Trophy.

Confirmed 2026 Race Dates (more to come)

Thursday–Saturday, Jan. 29–31 | Volusia Speedway Park | Barberville, FL

Saturday–Sunday, Feb. 21–22 | Central Arizona Speedway | Casa Grande, AZ

Saturday–Sunday, Feb. 28–March 1 | Central Arizona Speedway | Casa Grande, AZ

Saturday, April 11 | Salina Highbanks Speedway | Salina, OK

Friday, May 8 | Benton Speedway | Benton, MO

Saturday, May 9 | Paducah International Raceway | Paducah, KY

Saturday, May 30 | Salt City Speedway | Hutchinson, KS

Friday, June 5 | Creek County Speedway | Sapulpa, OK

Saturday, June 6 | 81 Speedway | Park City, KS

Saturday, June 13 | Batesville Motor Speedway | Batesville, AR

Friday–Saturday, June 26–27 | Belleville High Banks | Belleville, KS

Friday, July 25 | Dodge City Raceway Park | Dodge City, KS

Saturday, July 26 | Dawson County Raceway | Lexington, NE

Friday, July 31 | Worthington Speedway | Worthington, MN

Saturday, Aug. 1 | Viking Speedway | Alexandria, MN

Thursday–Saturday, Aug. 6–8 | Knoxville Raceway | Knoxville, IA

Saturday, Aug. 22 | El Paso County Raceway | Calhan, CO

Friday–Saturday, Aug. 28–29 | Big Sky Speedway | Billings, MT

Friday–Saturday, Sept. 5–6 | Electric City Speedway | Great Falls, MT

Sunday, Sept. 13 | Eagle Raceway | Eagle, NE

Saturday, Oct. 10 | RPM Speedway | Crandall, TX

Friday–Saturday, Nov. 13–14 | Creek County Speedway | Sapulpa, OK

For more schedule updates, keep an eye on the ASCS social channels and website.