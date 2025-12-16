Jackson Motorplex Showcasing Sprint Cars at All 2026 Races and Introducing Four-Race Motorplex Mayhem Summer Series

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (Dec. 15, 2025) – Winged sprint cars will be a part of all nine nights during the 2026 racing schedule at Jackson Motorplex.

Five of those races showcase 410ci winged sprint cars with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series making its lone visit on Saturday, Aug. 22. The Cressman Sanitation Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars will join ‘The Greatest Show on Dirt’ that evening.

The MSTS Series will be involved in all five 410 nights, including a show on Thursday, July 2, and the $10,000-to-win Hefty Seed Merle Johnson Memorial on Friday, July 31. The racing season wraps up with the MSTS Series and Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series sanctioning the 48th annual Jackson Nationals on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 18-19.

The Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars will be a part of those four nights as well as a four-race Motorplex Mayhem Summer Series. The Motorplex Mayhem Summer Series also showcases Late Model Street Stocks, USRA Hobby Stocks and USRA Stock Cars on June 4, June 25, July 9 and July 23 – all Thursday nights.

More information about the Motorplex Mayhem Summer Series as well as the 2026 Jackson Motorplex racing season will be released throughout the offseason.

