Twenty-Four Dates in 2026 for POWRi West Midget League

From POWRi

Belleville, IL (12/16/25) – The POWRi West Midget League is excited to unveil its 2026 schedule with twenty-four yearly events as POWRi continues its strong commitment to the southern region, investing in premier open-wheel racing opportunities across Oklahoma, Texas, and Missouri.

Stand-alone POWRi West Midget League events will carry the series’ standard payout of $1,200 to win, while select marquee dates paired with the National Midget League will offer elevated purses. Similar to previous seasons during co-sanctioned events, POWRi West members will receive full West Midget League points, with the highest finishing West competitor earning first-place points followed by subsequent West finishers, regardless of where they finish overall among National entries.

The 2026 schedule reflects POWRi’s continued investment in the Oklahoma and Texas racing markets, strengthening long-standing relationships with premier venues while expanding opportunities for regional teams and drivers. By maintaining a strong presence across the region, POWRi aims to support sustainable growth, consistent competition, and increased accessibility for competitors throughout the southern corridor.

The 2026 season features a mix of iconic venues and competitive dates, including multiple stand-alone appearances at Port City Raceway and I-44 Speedway, in addition to events run in conjunction with the POWRi National Midget League at Creek County Speedway, Tulsa Speedway, Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex, and Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway.

2026 POWRi West Midget League Schedule:

Date | Track | Location | To-Win

*3/12: Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – $3,000

*3/13: Port City Raceway – Tulsa, OK – $3,000

*3/14: Port City Raceway – Tulsa, OK – $5,000

*3/19: Lil Texas Motor Speedway – Fort Worth, TX – Practice

*3/20: Lil Texas Motor Speedway – Fort Worth, TX – $3,000

*3/21: Lil Texas Motor Speedway – Fort Worth, TX – $5,000

4/11: I-44 Speedway – Oklahoma City, OK – $1,200

*5/1: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex – Sweet Springs, MO – $3,000

*5/2: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex – Sweet Springs, MO – $4,000

6/27: Port City Raceway – Tulsa, OK – $1,200

*7/22: Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – $3,000

*7/23: I-44 Speedway – Oklahoma City, OK – $3,000

*7/24: I-44 Speedway – Oklahoma City, OK – $4,000

*7/25: Port City Raceway – Tulsa, OK – $4,000

*7/26: Tulsa Speedway – Tulsa, OK – $5,000

8/22: Port City Raceway – Tulsa, OK – $1,200

*8/28: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex – Sweet Springs, MO – $3,000

*8/29: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex – Sweet Springs, MO – $4,000

9/12: I-44 Speedway – Oklahoma City, OK – $1,200

*10/8: Port City Raceway – Tulsa, OK – $5,555

*10/9: Port City Raceway – Tulsa, OK – $3,000

*10/10: Port City Raceway – Tulsa, OK – $5,000

*10/23: I-44 Speedway – Oklahoma City, OK – $3,000

*10/24: I-44 Speedway – Oklahoma City, OK – $5,000

*In Conjunction with POWRi National Midget League

Standard stand-alone POWRi West Midget League payout will include: 1. $1,200, 2. $700, 3. $500, 4. $475, 5. $350, 6. $300, 7. $275, 8. $235, 9. $220, 10. $200, 11. $185, 12. $160, 13-20: $150.

Schedule subject to alterations and cancellations; future updates will be posted as confirmed. Event promoters, teams, and drivers can anticipate a balanced blend of high-profile showcases and regionally strategic dates designed to maximize car count, travel efficiency, and fan accessibility.

