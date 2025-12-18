Williams Grove Releases 2026 Schedule

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway has released its 2026 schedule of events, offering 28 dates for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars and an even dozen races for the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints at the legendary oval.

The season opener for the 410 sprints is Sunday, March 22 at 2 pm. The event will be a sprints-only program.

The season opener will be the first of 10 Williams Grove race dates in 2026 that are part of the newly announced PA Posse Sprint Series.

The 358 sprints will kickoff their 2026 campaign five days later for the first night race of the year on March 27.

After a successful return to the track in 2025, the All Stars Circuit of Champions Sprints will again visit in 2026 for the second running of the Lynn Paxton EMMR Legends Classic on June 5, paying $8,000 to win.

The Dirty Deeds series of races for the 358 sprints will again be on tap with another three nights of high-dollar events, slated for April 10, July 17 and September 18.

Two Fan Appreciation Nights will again be held in 2026, coming up on June 12 for the 410 sprints and on August 7 for 358 sprint cars.

Martins Potato Chips, Hoseheads.com and J & S Classics will again present both Fan Appreciation Night programs, featuring free giveaways and free pre-race pit access to all paying general admission fans.

Kids Night will be held along with Fan Appreciation night on June 12.

The World of Outlaws will invade Williams Grove Speedway for traditional visits in 2026 including for the Morgan Cup on May 8 and 9, the C & D Rigging Summer Nationals on July 31 and August 1 and for the 64th annual J & S Classics National Open on October 2 and 3.

The 64th annual Saturday National Open finale will again pay $75,000 to win in 2026.

The Yellow Breeches 500 series of races paying $500 just to start will return with three races scheduled on April 10, June 12 and July 17.

All the Yellow Breeches races will see timed practice laps set heat lineups for the night.

Williams Grove will again host a pair of Pennsylvania Speedweek series races in 2026 as the series kicks off on June 26 with a $10,000 to win feature before the 37th annual Mitch Smith Memorial on July 3 returns with a $20,000 winner’s share and a huge fireworks display.

A total of five $8,000-to-win 410 sprint car shows dot the slate in 2026 offering full purses worth over $31,000 each.

The first show of the five comes in the Tommy Hinnershitz Classic on April 17 as part of the Hoosier Diamond Series before the 8K Diamond Series Allen Brothers Tribute Race takes place on May 29, honoring Joey Allen and the late Bobby “Scruffy” Allen.

Next up paying 8K to win will be the Diamond Series All Stars Paxton Classic event on June 5 followed by the Diamond Series 44th annual Jack Gunn Memorial on August 21.

And the finale of the five will be when Williams Grove hosts Dave Blaney Tribute Night on Friday, September 4.

Wingless Sportsman have four events on the 2026 slate to go along with one date for winged Super Sportsman with all five events consisting of timed warm-ups and a feature only for the sportsman.

The August 21 show will again feature the sportsman showdown, featuring both the sportsman divisions in 20-lap mains.

Also appearing during 2026 will be the USAC 410 sprint national tour on June 19 along with the regular Lawrence Chevrolet Williams Grove 410 sprints as presented by Kurt Smith Motorsports.

For the fifth year in a row, the Spring Sprint Special will be featured, boasting three sprint car divisions, on April 24 to include 410 sprints, wingless sportsman and the PASS IMCA 305 sprints.

The PASS IMCA sprints also appear on May 29.

The Billy Kimmel Memorial for Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprints will take place on August 28.

View the entire 2026 Williams Grove Speedway schedule of events and keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on X, Facebook and Instagram.