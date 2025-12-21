Fremont Speedway Becomes “Fremont Speedway Fueled by FriendShip” in Multi-Year Partnership

By Rachel Wynkoop

FREMONT, Ohio — Fremont Speedway is proud to announce a landmark multi-year partnership with

Ohio-based FriendShip Kitchen, officially rebranding the historic track as Fremont Speedway Fueled by

FriendShip, effective immediately.

This strategic alliance brings together two organizations deeply rooted in the Buckeye State. As an

employee-owned company, FriendShip Kitchen is dedicated to the communities they serve, perfectly

aligning with the speedway’s decades-long history of providing premier entertainment to families across

the region.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome FriendShip Kitchen to the family as our new title sponsor,” said

Rich Farmer, Promoter of Fremont Speedway. “This is more than just a sponsor; it is a partnership

founded on shared values. FriendShip’s commitment to Ohio and their customer-first philosophy matches

exactly what we strive for at the track every Saturday night. ‘Fremont Speedway Fueled by FriendShip’

represents a new chapter of growth and excitement for our fans, drivers, and teams.”

FriendShip Kitchen, known for their friendly service and fresh food, sees the partnership as a natural

extension of their brand promise. With their slogan, “All yours, Ohio!”, the company views the speedway

as a vital piece of Ohio culture that belongs to the fans.

“At FriendShip, we are proud to be 100% employee-owned and 100% dedicated to Ohio,” said Lilly

Deleon, Marketing Manager at Friendship Kitchen. “Racing is a huge part of the fabric of this community.

By fueling Fremont Speedway, we aren’t just putting our name on a track; we are investing in the

weekends, the memories, and the excitement of our neighbors and customers. “We are thrilled to help

keep the engines running.”

The “Fueled by FriendShip” branding will begin rolling out immediately across the facility, digital platforms,

and merchandise. Fans can expect to see the new partnership in full force as the speedway prepares for

the upcoming season, promising the same high-octane action with a fresh new energy.

About Fremont Speedway

Known as “The Track That Action Built,” Fremont Speedway has been a staple of the Sandusky County

Fairgrounds for decades. Offering thrilling dirt track racing featuring 410 Sprints, 305 Sprints, and Dirt

Trucks, it remains one of the premier motorsports destinations in the Midwest.

About FriendShip Kitchen

FriendShip Kitchen is an Ohio-based, employee-owned convenience and food service retailer. With

locations across the coast of Lake Erie and central Ohio, they are famous for their FriendShip Chicken,

“Ohio’s Tastiest Chicken” and friendly hosts. Living by the motto “All yours, Ohio!”, FriendShip is

dedicated to serving the local communities that support them.