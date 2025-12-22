Kyle Cummins Named North American Non-Wing Sprint Car Poll “Driver of the Year” for 2025!

From Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, December 22, 2025 – Kyle Cummins of Princeton, Indiana has been named the 2025 “Driver of the Year” by the North American Non-Wing Sprint Car Poll voting panel of media members, promoters, sanctioning officials and manufacturers for the first time in his career! The 2025 USAC National Sprint Car champion won fifteen times overall, and ten times with USAC, including the Larry Rice Classic at Bloomington, and the Greg Staab Memorial at Lawrenceburg. Cummins garnered nine of the eleven first-place ballots cast in the year-end poll. Ione, California’s Justin Grant, and Oxnard, California’s Ricky Lewis received the other first-place votes.

Those drivers ranked second through fifth, respectively, were Grant, who battled through a broken foot, and claimed the Eastern Storm title, Kokomo’s Sprint Car Smackdown and Terre Haute’s Tony Hulman Classic, Sutter California’s Logan Seavey, who won the Western World in Arizona, Indiana Sprintweek champion Kevin Thomas Jr. of Cullman, Alabama and four-time winner Mitchel Moles from Raisin City, California.

Four-time winner, Briggs Danner was sixth, followed by 12-time winner Lewis, USAC-CRA champion RJ Johnson, Circle City Indiana Sprintweek winner CJ Leary and Don Smith Classic winner Chase Stockon.

The Petty Performance #3P team with Kyle Cummins at the wheel, earned the 2025 Non-Wing “Team of the Year” Award for the first time.

Justin Grant and Briggs Danner earned the “Wild Card Award” for their exciting non-Wing sprint car performances in 2025. It was the first-time Grant has won this award, and the second for Seavey.

Another tie saw two 2025 non-Wing sprint car “Rookie of the Year” Award recipients. Cole Coons of Greencastle, Indiana and Gunnar Setser of Columbus, Indiana will share those honors this year.

Lance Jennings of USAC/CRA will receive the North American Non-Wing Sprint Car Poll “Media Member of the Year” honor for the first time.

Tommy Hunt, who helped with the revival of Calistoga Speedway will be awarded 2025’s “Promoter of the Year” Award for the first time.

Joe Devin of DRC Chassis will enjoy the “Builder/Manufacturer of the Year” honor for the eleventh time.

The North American Non-Wing Sprint Car Poll is an annual awards program of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Foundation, Inc., of Knoxville, Iowa. Awards will be distributed in 2026 at tracks and other locations throughout North America.

2025 Non-Wing Sprint Car Poll Top 20

Position. Name, Hometown, Points (First Place Votes)

1. Kyle Cummins, Princeton, IN, 1020 (9)

2. Justin Grant, Ione, CA, 501 (1)

3. Logan Seavey, Sutter, CA, 430

4. Kevin Thomas Jr., Cullman, IN, 278

5. Mitchel Moles, Raisin City, CA, 255

6. Briggs Danner, Allentown, PA, 237

7. Ricky Lewis, Oxnard, CA, 215 (1)

8. RJ Johnson, Laveen, AZ, 192

9. CJ Leary, Greenfield, IN, 113

10. Chase Stockon, Fort Branch, IN, 106

11. Jake Swanson, Tempe, AZ, 100

12. Robert Ballou, Rocklin, CA, 60

13. Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, OK, 46

14. Tye Mihocko, Peoria, AZ, 39

15. Daison Pursley, Locust Grove, OK, 36

16. Gunnar Setser, Columbua, IN, 30

17. Cole Coons, Greencastle, IN, 28

18. Jadon Rogers, Worthington, IN, 22

19. Jake Morgan, Elk Grove, CA, 18

20. Steven Drevicki, Reading, PA, 14

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!