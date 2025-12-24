Thirteen Drivers Move Up American Sprint Car Series Wins List in 2025

By Jordan DeLucia

CONCORD, NC (Dec. 23, 2025) — Thirty-four seasons of American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) racing have produced the careers of some of the nation’s top 360 Sprint Car racing talents.

In 2025, the tradition continued with 13 different drivers in 34 events making a Victory Lane appearance — four of which for the first time in their careers, ramping the total number of different winners up to 177 all-time.

Veterans surpassed legends. Rookies made their first mark. Regional contenders took down national stars. All took home a piece of ASCS history.

Here are the movers on the American Sprint Car Series’ all-time wins list:

Driver (All-Time Wins List Rank / # of Series Wins)

Sam Hafertepe Jr. (Rank: 2 / Wins: 88) — The newly crowned six-time Series champion logged 11 Feature wins in 2025, marking the third-best win total of his career in a single ASCS season and the fourth time he’s recorded double-digit wins in one ASCS season. After notching 12 wins in 2024, Hafertepe and the Hill’s Racing Team No. 15H has now led the Series in Feature wins the last two seasons. While his $10,000 score at Belleville High Banks in July was his richest of the year, his most significant came at Dodge City Raceway Park in May, when he bagged his 80th career Series victory and moved past the late Jason Johnson and took sole control of second-place on the all-time wins list.

Seth Bergman (Rank: 10 / Wins: 26) — The 2024 Series champion got the job done at Montana’s Electric City Speedway in August for his one and only Series Feature win of 2025. The win extended Bergman’s streak to four consecutive years with at least one national ASCS win and surges his name past fellow national champion Aaron Reutzel into 10th place on the all-time wins list.

Blake Hahn (Rank: 11 / Wins: 25) — Hahn added three more Feature wins to his total in 2025; the first coming at Batesville Motor Speedway in June, followed by victories at Lakeside Speedway in September and Creek County Speedway in November. These three moved the two-time Series champion into a tie with Aaron Reutzel for 11th place on the all-time wins list.

Matt Covington (Rank: 13 / Wins: 22) — Covington banked three Feature wins in Series competition this year — the fourth time in his career he’s reached that number in a single season (2018, 2021, 2023) — highlighted by a $10,000 score at I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park in September. These wins vaulted him over Johnny Herrera, Sammy Swindell and Brian Brown into 13th place on the all-time wins list.

Jason Martin (Rank: 17 / Wins: 17) — Martin was the third driver to reach three national ASCS wins in 2025 with triumphs at El Paso County Raceway, Electric City Speedway and Paducah International Raceway. Three wins marks the native Kansan’s second-best wins total in a single ASCS season after his nine-win championship campaign in 2023.

Ryan Timms (Rank: 29 / Wins: 9) — The 18-year-old sensation dominated the field in back-to-back fashion at Big Sky Speedway in August, leading all 50 laps of Feature competition over two nights and claiming a total of $19,000 in the eighth annual Harvey Ostermiller Memorial. The wins were his first with ASCS since September 2023 at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Rico Abreu (Rank: 45 / Wins: 4) — The national 410 Sprint Car standout won both his preliminary Feature and the finale of the 35th annual 360 Knoxville Nationals at Knoxville Raceway in August for his first ASCS wins since March 2014 at Arizona’s Cocopah Speedway.

Justin Peck (Rank: 55 / Wins: 3) — Another national 410 Sprint Car standout in Justin Peck triumphed over ASCS three-straight times this year to open the season at Volusia Speedway Park. The 27-year-old Indianan became only the third driver in Series history to win the first three races of the season after Jason Martin did it in 2023 and Sam Hafertepe Jr. won the first five consecutively in 2017.

Austin McCarl (Rank: 55 / Wins: 3) — The four-time Knoxville Raceway track champion scored his second career preliminary Feature win at the 360 Knoxville Nationals in August. The win marked McCarl’s third with ASCS and first since 2023 when he won at Lakeside Speedway.

Whit Gastineau (Rank: 64 / Wins: 2) — Gastineau had raced ASCS events sporadically over the past two decades but had yet to top the national Series coming into 2025. That all changed at Salt City Speedway in October, when the 41-year-old Oklahoman beat the national stars on back-to-back nights for a $10,000 sweep of the weekend on the Kansas half-mile oval.

Zach Blurton (Rank: 64 / Wins: 2) — Blurton topped the field at Salt City in May to capture his first national ASCS checkered flag since July 2022 at his home track of WaKeeney Speedway.

Cameron Martin (Rank: 104 / Wins: 1) — The 21-year-old Iowan scored the biggest win of his career at Eagle Raceway in September, outdueling Hafertepe in the 35-lap main event of the second annual Stewart Alley Memorial. Martin pocketed $10,222 for the win on the famed Nebraska oval and became the 176th different winner in Series history.

Zach Daum (Rank: 104 / Wins: 1) — Daum banked one of the biggest wins of his career in the season finale at Creek County Speedway in November, wrestling the lead from Hafertepe in the closing laps of the Fuzzy’s Fall Fling finale to pocket $10,000 and his first career Series victory. In doing so, the 34-year-old became only the second driver from the state of Illinois to win a national ASCS event, joining Kaley Gharst, who won at Knoxville Raceway in 2007.

The 2026 American Sprint Car Series season opens with the 55th edition of Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park, Jan. 29–31. For tickets, click here.

If you can’t make it to the track, catch every lap live on DIRTVision.