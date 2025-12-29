Kofoid Victorious During Second Night of High Limit International

KWINANA BEACH, WA (December 29, 2025) — Buddy Kofoid was resilient in route to winning Monday night’s feature event during High Limit Racing International at the Perth Motorplex. Kofoid led the first 11 circuits before losing the lead to Corey Day in a frantic race through slower traffic, at one point dropping him to fourth position, and rallied back to take the lead back back from Day on lap 20.

Following late race restarts Kofoid opened up his lead to 2.420 seconds at the finish. Jock Goodyer, Dayne Kingshott, Day, and Kyle Larson rounded out the top five.

After two nights of competition Day leads the event points that help determine the lineups for Tuesday’s finale over Kofoid, Goodyer, Kingshott, and Kaiden Manders.

High Limit International

Perth Motorplex

Kwinana, Beach, Western Australia

Monday, December 29, 2025

Scardifield Smash Repairs Qualifying Flight A

1. U7-Michael Kofoid, 12.773[1]

2. U95-Brock Zearfoss, 13.159[21]

3. 8-Andrew Priolo, 13.347[2]

4. 9-AJ Nash, 13.387[5]

5. 2-Dayne Kingshott, 13.394[4]

6. A1-James McFadden, 13.422[20]

7. 74-Mikey Green, 13.520[14]

8. 77-Brad Maiolo, 13.560[17]

9. 3-Callum Williamson, 13.580[11]

10. NT84-Christopher Harrison, 13.581[6]

11. 46-Jye McKenzie, 13.620[10]

12. U17-Aaron Reutzel, 13.704[16]

13. 26-Kerry Madsen, 13.764[15]

14. 11-Jason Kendrick, 13.823[8]

15. 94W-Daniel Keen, 13.888[3]

16. 44-Ryan Lancaster, 13.898[19]

17. 4W-Craig Bottrell, 13.918[7]

18. 79-Kris Coyle, 13.922[9]

19. 5-James Inglis, 14.028[18]

20. 13-Myles Bolger, 14.037[13]

21. 65-Harrison Peet, 14.318[12]

Scardifield Smash Repairs Qualifying 2 Flight B

1. 1K-Kyle Larson, 13.220[13]

2. T22-Jock Goodyer, 13.313[17]

3. U3-Corey Day, 13.370[3]

4. U49-Brad Sweet, 13.374[9]

5. 71-Kaiden Manders, 13.418[19]

6. U40-Cole Macedo, 13.460[7]

7. Q65-Luke Oldfield, 13.505[2]

8. 25-Taylor Milling, 13.528[8]

9. U24-Rico Abreu, 13.562[14]

10. 22-Jaydee Dack, 13.563[1]

11. U21-Justin Whittall, 13.602[20]

12. U16-Xavier Doney, 13.626[4]

13. 18-Daniel Harding, 13.631[18]

14. U60-Carson Macedo, 13.690[12]

15. 4-Cameron McKenzie, 13.694[6]

16. 24-Jack Williamson, 13.708[21]

17. 45-Aaron Chircop, 13.836[15]

18. 92-Chad Pittard, 13.854[11]

19. 51-Tim King, 13.967[5]

20. 40-Kodi Clayden, 14.033[10]

21. 94-Matthew Cross, 14.168[16]

Rise Electrics Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. U7-Michael Kofoid[4]

2. 2-Dayne Kingshott[2]

3. 8-Andrew Priolo[1]

4. 3-Callum Williamson[5]

5. 26-Kerry Madsen[7]

6. 94W-Daniel Keen[8]

7. 46-Jye McKenzie[6]

8. 5-James Inglis[10]

9. 65-Harrison Peet[11]

DNS: 74-Mikey Green

DNS: 4W-Craig Bottrell

Rise Specialised Services Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. A1-James McFadden[2]

2. U95-Brock Zearfoss[4]

3. U17-Aaron Reutzel[6]

4. 79-Kris Coyle[9]

5. 9-AJ Nash[1]

6. 44-Ryan Lancaster[8]

7. 77-Brad Maiolo[3]

8. 11-Jason Kendrick[7]

9. NT84-Christopher Harrison[5]

10. 13-Myles Bolger[10]

EGT Electrical Group Training Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. U3-Corey Day[1]

2. 71-Kaiden Manders[2]

3. 1K-Kyle Larson[4]

4. U24-Rico Abreu[5]

5. Q65-Luke Oldfield[3]

6. 18-Daniel Harding[7]

7. 45-Aaron Chircop[9]

8. 4-Cameron McKenzie[8]

9. U21-Justin Whittall[6]

10. 94-Matthew Cross[11]

11. 51-Tim King[10]

Rise Electrics Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. U49-Brad Sweet[1]

2. U40-Cole Macedo[2]

3. T22-Jock Goodyer[4]

4. U16-Xavier Doney[6]

5. U60-Carson Macedo[7]

6. 92-Chad Pittard[9]

7. 40-Kodi Clayden[10]

8. 25-Taylor Milling[3]

9. 22-Jaydee Dack[5]

10. 24-Jack Williamson[8]

Racing Simulator Centre Mandurah Dash (7 Laps)

1. 2-Dayne Kingshott[2]

2. U7-Michael Kofoid[1]

3. U3-Corey Day[5]

4. U49-Brad Sweet[6]

5. T22-Jock Goodyer[7]

6. 1K-Kyle Larson[4]

7. U95-Brock Zearfoss[3]

8. A1-James McFadden[8]

Racing Simulator Centre Mandurah – B Main (15 Laps)

1. 18-Daniel Harding[4]

2. 5-James Inglis[11]

3. 22-Jaydee Dack[16]

4. 4-Cameron McKenzie[12]

5. 11-Jason Kendrick[13]

6. U21-Justin Whittall[14]

7. 94W-Daniel Keen[3]

8. 44-Ryan Lancaster[5]

9. 94-Matthew Cross[18]

10. 74-Mikey Green[1]

11. 92-Chad Pittard[6]

12. 40-Kodi Clayden[10]

13. 25-Taylor Milling[2]

14. 77-Brad Maiolo[9]

15. NT84-Christopher Harrison[17]

16. 45-Aaron Chircop[8]

17. 51-Tim King[22]

18. 46-Jye McKenzie[7]

19. 65-Harrison Peet[15]

20. 13-Myles Bolger[19]

21. 24-Jack Williamson[20]

DNS: 4W-Craig Bottrell

Maddington Toyota Sprintcars – Feature (30 Laps)

1. U7-Michael Kofoid[2]

2. T22-Jock Goodyer[5]

3. 2-Dayne Kingshott[1]

4. U3-Corey Day[3]

5. 1K-Kyle Larson[6]

6. U49-Brad Sweet[4]

7. 71-Kaiden Manders[10]

8. U17-Aaron Reutzel[11]

9. U60-Carson Macedo[20]

10. U24-Rico Abreu[14]

11. Q65-Luke Oldfield[18]

12. 8-Andrew Priolo[9]

13. U40-Cole Macedo[12]

14. U95-Brock Zearfoss[7]

15. A1-James McFadden[8]

16. 18-Daniel Harding[21]

17. 3-Callum Williamson[13]

18. 22-Jaydee Dack[23]

19. 4-Cameron McKenzie[24]

20. 9-AJ Nash[19]

21. 79-Kris Coyle[15]

22. 26-Kerry Madsen[17]

23. 5-James Inglis[22]

24. U16-Xavier Doney[16]