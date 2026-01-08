Garet Williamson Locked In for Sophomore World of Outlaws Season with Fischer Motorsport

From Alex Nieten

CONCORD, N.C. (January 8, 2026) — Garet Williamson is back for more in 2026 with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series after his Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year campaign with Fischer Motorsports.

The Columbia, MO native cemented his name in the history books in 2025 by standing atop a stout crop of seven rookies. Williamson’s debut campaign yielded seven top fives, 26 top 10s, a pair of Quick Times, six Heat wins, and a dozen Dash appearances.

With 2025 behind him, the upcoming season is the continuation of a dream for Williamson. He looked up to World of Outlaws drivers throughout his childhood. He wanted to be one more than anything. Now, he’s here. He’s at the highest level of the sport. He’s a World of Outlaws driver that kids see at the racetrack and tell themselves they want to be where he is one day. It’s a position he’s not taking for granted.

“It’s been my dream and goal since I was a kid,” Williamson said. “So, now I’m just trying to make sure I’m doing my job good enough to keep having a good ride and keep doing it. I’m just super grateful for the partners I have and owners I have that let us go up and down the road and believe in us to keep growing.”

The only missing piece from Williamson’s Rookie of the Year campaign was a win. The closest he came in 2025 was third at Huset’s Speedway, his second career World of Outlaws podium. The 25-year-old knows making a trip to Victory Lane is easier said than done. It requires beating the best of the best. It requires no mistakes. Of the thousands that have tried, only 155 competitors can call themselves a winner with The Greatest Show on Dirt.

“The biggest thing is a win,” Williamson said. “I feel like that’s kind of what I lack right now is a win, but it’s not easy. It’s super hard to beat those guys. I think that’s one of the big ones, and being more consistent. I think that’s how wins come. Your top 10s, top fives, and podiums, they’ll turn into wins eventually. I want to be a threat to be there for big races. As a team, I want to keep proving we belong.”

Progress is also on Williamson’s mind as the season nears. The Rookie of the Year box was checked last year, and now he’s ready to climb toward the veterans above him in the standings. Consistently compete up front with the ones that have been on tour for years as he labors to reach his ultimate goal of becoming a World of Outlaws champion.

“I think it starts with bad nights being top 10s, not 22nd or anywhere back there,” Williamson explained. “You can’t be running back there. If you’re having a bad night, you’ve got to make up for it. You’ve got to salvage more than some of the bad nights we had.”

Williamson and the Fischer Motorsports crew kick off the 2026 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car season on Feb. 4-7 at Volusia Speedway Park’s Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals in Barberville, FL.

Williamson plans to get a few extra Volusia laps during DIRTcar Nationals by competing with the American Sprint Car Series, Jan. 29-31, aboard a Dennis Gainey entry.