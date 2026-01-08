High Limit Event at Kokomo to Honor the Late Bryan Clauson

From Brian Walker

(January 8, 2026) — The expanded two-day Driven2SaveLives Bryan Clauson Hero Classic at Kokomo Speedway on May 8 and 9 will honor the life and legacy of dirt racing legend Bryan Clauson and the countless lives impacted in the decade since his passing. The High Limit Racing event will not only pay tribute to Clauson’s extraordinary career, but also spotlight the life-saving impact of organ donation.

“It’s hard to believe it’s going to be 10 years since the loss of Bryan and the inception of the Driven2SaveLives program,” said Tim Clauson, Bryan’s father. “Getting to remember Bryan and to celebrate, not only his decision to be a donor hero, but also celebrate 10 years of saving lives, through the Driven2SaveLives program is special.

“Bryan’ sprint car career started at Kokomo Speedway, and this track became home not only to Bryan but also to our family. Kokomo is also where we said goodbye to Bryan with the racing community as we held his celebration of life there in August of 2016. We’re looking forward to honoring and celebrating with the racing community as we welcome everyone to Bryan’s ‘place of worship’ for the inaugural Driven2SaveLives Bryan Clauson Hero Classic at Kokomo Speedway.”

Clauson is widely regarded as one of the all-time greats in dirt racing history, amassing more than 100 USAC victories and 10 USAC championships. Known for his versatility, he also competed at the highest levels of motorsports, including NASCAR and the prestigious Indianapolis 500. In a remarkable display of endurance and skill, Clauson led three laps of the 2016 Indy 500 before going on to win a non-wing sprint car event at Kokomo Speedway — his favorite track — later that same day.

“It was Bryan who coined the phrase ‘GYATK’ because the track always puts on a great race and is a favorite of so many drivers,” said Brad Sweet, CEO of High Limit Racing. “There’s no better place for us to honor Bryan’s career, his passion for dirt track racing, and the lasting legacy of who he was as a person. It’s an honor for High Limit to work with the Clauson and O’Connor families to build an event to specifically honor, remember, and celebrate the legend we all miss so dearly.”

While Clauson’s on-track performance rewrote record books, the decade since his untimely death has revealed an even greater legacy. Through organ donation, Clauson saved five lives and became a powerful champion for the cause, inspiring nearly 4,000 new organ donor registrations in the month following his passing.

“Over the past decade, we have had the privilege of amplifying Bryan Clauson’s story to inspire race fans in Indiana to say ‘yes’ to organ donation,” said Kellie Tremain, President and CEO of the Indiana Donor Network. “The Driven2SaveLives Bryan Clauson Hero Classic serves as a reminder of the legacy and impact that one person can have through a simple, selfless decision.”

The two-day event will feature the high-intensity racing that Kokomo Speedway is known for, along with off-track events for fans of all ages. Indiana Donor Network and Driven2SaveLives will honor organ donor heroes throughout the weekend, highlighting the lives that have been saved and changed through organ donation. Further information regarding off-track events will be shared at a later date.

To learn more about Driven2SaveLives and to sign up to be an organ donor, visit www.driven2savelives.org. Follow @driven2save on X, Instagram and Facebook for more information including donor hero stories, ways to support and more.

General admission and reserved tickets and pit passes for the Driven2SaveLives Bryan Clauson Hero Classic at Kokomo Speedway are now available for purchase online at HighLimitRacing.com. Pit gates open at 2pm daily. Grandstand gates will open at 4pm. A pre-event Fan Fest will be held in the midway on Saturday, May 9.