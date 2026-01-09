Kingshott Shoots the Gap to Win Feature at Perth

KWINANA BEACH, W.A. (January 9, 2026) — Dayne Kingshott took advantage of two drivers colliding in front of him to drive from third to first in a single corner in route to the feature victory Friday night at Perth Motorplex during USA vs WA Speedweek.

Kingshott, from Bunbury, Western Australia, was running in third position when Callum Williamson and Kaiden Manders were racing for the lead through lapped traffic. Williamson and Manders made contact in turn four and allowed Kingshott to go from third to first halfway through the 30-lap main event.

Kingshott then held on through multiple restarts for his first win of the 2026 calendar year.

Williams was second with Kerry Madsen charging from sixth to round out the podium.

Defending Australian Sprint Car title winner James McFadden was fourth while Manders rounded out the top five.

Matthew Iwanow won the Wingless V6 Sprint Car main event.

Perth Motorplex

Kwinana Beach, Western Australia

Friday, January 9, 2026

Qualifying Flight A

1. 24-Jack Williamson, 13.591[8]

2. 92-Chad Pittard, 13.625[11]

3. 11-Jason Kendrick, 13.707[10]

4. 18-Daniel Harding, 13.709[1]

5. U17-Aaron Reutzel, 13.779[7]

6. NT84-Christopher Harrison, 14.028[2]

7. 79-Kris Coyle, 14.087[3]

8. 45-Aaron Chircop, 14.094[6]

9. 12-Jake Robinson, 14.170[5]

10. 65-Harrison Peet, 14.223[9]

11. 94-Matthew Cross, 19.250[4]

Qualifying Flight B

1. A1-James McFadden, 13.466[6]

2. 26-Kerry Madsen, 13.500[9]

3. 3-Callum Williamson, 13.551[2]

4. 51-Tim King, 13.650[8]

5. U95-Brock Zearfoss, 13.669[1]

6. 4-Cameron McKenzie, 13.675[4]

7. 22-Jaydee Dack, 13.731[10]

8. 8-Andrew Priolo, 13.781[3]

9. U60-Carson Macedo, 13.786[5]

10. U21-Justin Whittall, 13.952[11]

11. 74-Mikey Green[7]

Qualifying Flight C

1. 71-Kaiden Manders, 13.477[5]

2. 2-Dayne Kingshott, 13.659[8]

3. 25-Taylor Milling, 13.772[10]

4. 44-Ryan Lancaster, 13.816[1]

5. 14-Jason Pryde, 13.955[7]

6. 46-Jye McKenzie, 14.023[9]

7. 77-Brad Maiolo, 14.059[4]

8. 13-Myles Bolger, 14.400[2]

9. 40-Kodi Clayden, 14.493[11]

10. 94W-Daniel Keen, 14.816[6]

11. U40-Cole Macedo[3]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. U17-Aaron Reutzel[5]

2. 11-Jason Kendrick[2]

3. 24-Jack Williamson[4]

4. 18-Daniel Harding[1]

5. 79-Kris Coyle[7]

6. NT84-Christopher Harrison[6]

7. 45-Aaron Chircop[8]

8. 92-Chad Pittard[3]

9. 94-Matthew Cross[11]

10. 12-Jake Robinson[9]

11. 65-Harrison Peet[10]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 3-Callum Williamson[2]

2. 26-Kerry Madsen[3]

3. A1-James McFadden[4]

4. U95-Brock Zearfoss[5]

5. 8-Andrew Priolo[8]

6. U60-Carson Macedo[9]

7. U21-Justin Whittall[10]

8. 51-Tim King[1]

9. 4-Cameron McKenzie[6]

10. 22-Jaydee Dack[7]

DNS: 74-Mikey Green

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 2-Dayne Kingshott[3]

2. U40-Cole Macedo[11]

3. 71-Kaiden Manders[4]

4. 44-Ryan Lancaster[1]

5. 94W-Daniel Keen[10]

6. 25-Taylor Milling[2]

7. 77-Brad Maiolo[7]

8. 40-Kodi Clayden[9]

9. 46-Jye McKenzie[6]

10. 14-Jason Pryde[5]

11. 13-Myles Bolger[8]

A Dash (6 Laps)

1. 71-Kaiden Manders[2]

2. 2-Dayne Kingshott[1]

3. 11-Jason Kendrick[4]

4. U95-Brock Zearfoss[6]

5. 24-Jack Williamson[3]

6. 18-Daniel Harding[5]

B Dash (6 Laps)

1. 3-Callum Williamson[2]

2. A1-James McFadden[1]

3. 26-Kerry Madsen[3]

4. U17-Aaron Reutzel[4]

5. 25-Taylor Milling[6]

6. 44-Ryan Lancaster[5]

Midpack Dash (6 Laps)

1. 79-Kris Coyle[4]

2. U60-Carson Macedo[8]

3. 51-Tim King[2]

4. NT84-Christopher Harrison[3]

5. 77-Brad Maiolo[6]

6. 8-Andrew Priolo[5]

7. 4-Cameron McKenzie[7]

8. 92-Chad Pittard[1]

Last Chance Qual (12 Laps)

1. U21-Justin Whittall[5]

2. 14-Jason Pryde[1]

3. 46-Jye McKenzie[2]

4. 22-Jaydee Dack[4]

5. U40-Cole Macedo[7]

6. 40-Kodi Clayden[6]

7. 94W-Daniel Keen[3]

8. 94-Matthew Cross[10]

9. 12-Jake Robinson[8]

10. 13-Myles Bolger[9]

11. 65-Harrison Peet[11]

Feature (30 Laps)

1. 2-Dayne Kingshott[3]

2. 3-Callum Williamson[2]

3. 26-Kerry Madsen[6]

4. A1-James McFadden[4]

5. 71-Kaiden Manders[1]

6. U95-Brock Zearfoss[7]

7. U40-Cole Macedo[25]

8. 18-Daniel Harding[11]

9. 25-Taylor Milling[10]

10. 11-Jason Kendrick[5]

11. 8-Andrew Priolo[18]

12. U17-Aaron Reutzel[8]

13. 44-Ryan Lancaster[12]

14. 22-Jaydee Dack[24]

15. 4-Cameron McKenzie[19]

16. 51-Tim King[15]

17. 79-Kris Coyle[13]

18. NT84-Christopher Harrison[16]

19. 92-Chad Pittard[20]

20. 14-Jason Pryde[22]

21. 24-Jack Williamson[9]

22. 40-Kodi Clayden[26]

23. 46-Jye McKenzie[23]

24. U60-Carson Macedo[14]

25. 77-Brad Maiolo[17]

26. U21-Justin Whittall[21]