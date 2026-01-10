McHugh Doubles Up at Toowoomba

TOOWOOMBA, QLD (January 10, 2026) — Lachlan McHugh completed a sweep of the weekend for the Sprintcar Power Tour Saturday night at Hi-Tec Oils Speedway. McHugh, from Yatala, Queensland, followed up his victory on Friday by taking the lead from Marcus Dumesny on lap 14 and driving away from the field for this third victory of the 2026 calendar year.

Brock Hallett, Casey O’Connell, Dumesny, and Ryan Newton rounded out the top five.

Casey O’Connell won the midget car feature event.

Hi-Tec Oil Speedway

Toowoomba, Queensland

Saturday, January 10 2026

Sprintcar Power Tour

Feature:

1. NQ7-Lachlan McHugh

2. Q5-Brock Hallett

3. NQ11-Casey O’Connell

4. N47-Marcus Dumesny

5. Q66-Ryan Newton

6. T22-Jock Goodyer

7. Q17-Luke Oldfield

8. Q16-Brodie Davis

9. USA88-Tim Kaeding

10. Q7-Aaron Kelly

11. NQ10-Jy Corbet

12. V98-Peter Doukas

13. N56-Michael Saller

14. Q49-Cody O’Connell

15. USA12-Ayrton Gennetten

16. NZ1-Max Guilford

17. Q97-Tarhlea Apelt

18. Q53-Kaydon Iverson

19. SA55-Parker Scott

20. N16-Daniel Sayre

21. NS53-Jessie Attard

Midget Cars

Feature:

1. Q23-Casey O’Connell

2. Q45-Tom Clauss

3. Q8-Scott Doyle

4. N11-Daniel Patterson

5. 11K-Kacy Black

6. Q17-Luke Williams

7. Q3-Cal Whatmore

8. Q82-Jack Bell

9. Q39-Tim Devine

10. N65-Jay Waugh