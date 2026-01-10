McHugh Doubles Up at Toowoomba

TOOWOOMBA, QLD (January 10, 2026) — Lachlan McHugh completed a sweep of the weekend for the Sprintcar Power Tour Saturday night at Hi-Tec Oils Speedway. McHugh, from Yatala, Queensland, followed up his victory on Friday by taking the lead from Marcus Dumesny on lap 14 and driving away from the field for this third victory of the 2026 calendar year.
Brock Hallett, Casey O’Connell, Dumesny, and Ryan Newton rounded out the top five.
Casey O’Connell won the midget car feature event.
Hi-Tec Oil Speedway
Toowoomba, Queensland
Saturday, January 10 2026
Sprintcar Power Tour
Feature:
1. NQ7-Lachlan McHugh
2. Q5-Brock Hallett
3. NQ11-Casey O’Connell
4. N47-Marcus Dumesny
5. Q66-Ryan Newton
6. T22-Jock Goodyer
7. Q17-Luke Oldfield
8. Q16-Brodie Davis
9. USA88-Tim Kaeding
10. Q7-Aaron Kelly
11. NQ10-Jy Corbet
12. V98-Peter Doukas
13. N56-Michael Saller
14. Q49-Cody O’Connell
15. USA12-Ayrton Gennetten
16. NZ1-Max Guilford
17. Q97-Tarhlea Apelt
18. Q53-Kaydon Iverson
19. SA55-Parker Scott
20. N16-Daniel Sayre
21. NS53-Jessie Attard
Midget Cars
Feature:
1. Q23-Casey O’Connell
2. Q45-Tom Clauss
3. Q8-Scott Doyle
4. N11-Daniel Patterson
5. 11K-Kacy Black
6. Q17-Luke Williams
7. Q3-Cal Whatmore
8. Q82-Jack Bell
9. Q39-Tim Devine
10. N65-Jay Waugh