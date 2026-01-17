Pestka Wins $10,000 Shootout at Simpson Speedway

JANCOURT EAST, VIC (January 17, 2026) — Daniel Pestka won the $10,000 shootout for the Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria Saturday night at Daniel Pestka. James Oliver, Matthew Symons, Brett Milburn, and Dane Court rounded out the top five.

Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 360’s

Simpson Speedway

Jancourt East, Victoria

Saturday, January 17, 2026

Feature:

1. S27-Daniel Pestka

2. V91-James Oliver

3. VA70-Matthew Symons

4. V68-Brett Milburn

5. V96-Dane Court

6. V70-Luke Weel

7. D20-Michael McDonald

8. N14-Aston Mineeff

9. V34-Brenten Farrer

10. V65-Kane Newcombe

11. VA57-Koby O’Shannassy

12. V64-David Aldersley

13. V52-Rusty Ponting

14. V72-Jake Smith

15. V32-Travis Millar

16. VA71-Jordyn Charge

17. VA49-Shaun Lyness

18. V88-Hunter Schuerenberg

19. V11-Chris Solomon

20. S7-Hayden Pitt