Pestka Wins $10,000 Shootout at Simpson Speedway

JANCOURT EAST, VIC (January 17, 2026) — Daniel Pestka won the $10,000 shootout for the Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria Saturday night at Daniel Pestka. James Oliver, Matthew Symons, Brett Milburn, and Dane Court rounded out the top five.
Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 360’s
Simpson Speedway
Jancourt East, Victoria
Saturday, January 17, 2026
Feature:
1. S27-Daniel Pestka
2. V91-James Oliver
3. VA70-Matthew Symons
4. V68-Brett Milburn
5. V96-Dane Court
6. V70-Luke Weel
7. D20-Michael McDonald
8. N14-Aston Mineeff
9. V34-Brenten Farrer
10. V65-Kane Newcombe
11. VA57-Koby O’Shannassy
12. V64-David Aldersley
13. V52-Rusty Ponting
14. V72-Jake Smith
15. V32-Travis Millar
16. VA71-Jordyn Charge
17. VA49-Shaun Lyness
18. V88-Hunter Schuerenberg
19. V11-Chris Solomon
20. S7-Hayden Pitt