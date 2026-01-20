500 Sprint Car Tour Signs Broadcast Partnership Agreement with RacingAmerica

(January 20, 2026) – The yourbigplans.com 500 Sprint Car Tour announced Tuesday they have signed a new multi-year broadcast agreement with Racing America. The agreement has Racing America streaming all of the 2026 500 Sprint Car Tour events along with the Little 500 and Redbud 400 at Anderson Speedway via racingamerica.tv.

The Little 500 along with the 500 Sprint Car tour the past two seasons have been broadcast by DIRTVision.

The 500 Sprint Car tour and Little 500 joins the Must See Racing winged sprint car series as sprint car divisions featured on the Racing America platform.