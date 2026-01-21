Buddy Kofoid, Roth Motorsports Ready to Chase Championship in 2026

By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (January 20, 2026) – There’s one thing on Michael “Buddy” Kofoid’s mind entering 2026 – a World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series championship.

The 24-year-old is officially signed on for his third consecutive season with The Greatest Show on Dirt aboard the Roth Motorsports No. 83. Kofoid and Dennis and Teresa Roth’s team joined forces in the middle of 2023 and have quickly established themselves as one of the sport’s top pairings.

Kofoid engineered a historic Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year campaign in 2024 that saw him rack up seven wins and notch a fourth-place finish in points. He followed that up by bagging a dozen victories in 2025 including a pair of six-figure scores at Huset’s Speedway on the path to a runner-up result in the standings.

That leaves only one spot to climb for Kofoid as he aims to unseat reigning champion David Gravel. Kofoid is already Roth Motorsports’ second winningest driver with the Series, his total of 20 trailing only Danny Lasoski’s 41. And now, the kid from California wants more than anything to bring the legendary California car owners their first World of Outlaws championship.

“I’m more excited than anything,” Kofoid said in a press release. “I feel like we have the car in a really great place and I feel better than I’ve ever been. With that combination I’m looking forward putting it to work this year.”

Kofoid and Roth Motorsports kick off the 2026 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car season on Feb. 4-7 at Volusia Speedway Park’s Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals in Barberville, FL. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

