Covington Focusing on Improving Mind, Body For 2026 ASCS Title Chase

By Jordan DeLucia

CONCORD, NC (Jan. 16, 2026) — Matt Covington got back into the win column last year and finished runner-up in the chase for the American Sprint Car Series championship. In 2026, he’s more determined than ever to trade his second-best efforts in for his first national Sprint Car crown.

The 36-year-old from Glenpool, OK, has contested 13 full seasons on the national 360 Sprint Car circuit and finished either second or third in the points standings in each of the last five years. Most recently, he was bested by Sam Hafertepe Jr., who clinched his sixth Series championship, winning 11 Features to Covington’s three.

But there’s reason to believe 2026 will be different as he tackles the entire schedule for the 14th time in his career.

“To me, what’s gonna separate a guy from winning three races versus 11 races is trying to work on myself more,” Covington said. “In my opinion, we’re not gonna change something on the car that’s gonna take us from a three-win year to an 11-win year. It’s gonna be deeper than that. I’ve kinda turned the camera around introspectively, tried to work on myself more to see if we can’t find some speed in the cockpit, so to say.”

During the winter of 2024, Covington underwent an operation to fix various nerve issues in his hands and arms, which caused grip issues when holding his steering wheel. Now fully recovered, he’s got no plans of wasting any time when the season begins in two weeks at Volusia Speedway Park, Jan. 29–31.

“I’m feeling pretty strong right now, not having to overcome having a surgery like that,” Covington said. “I hope to help us get off to a faster start, but really not changing anything. We’re coming back the same way with the same mindset we had last year and try to be one spot better.”

The No. 95 team will keep their same Fisher Racing Engines-powered Triple X Chassis for 2026, which is the same package Hafertepe utilizes. But Covington has spent a great deal of time pondering over the ways in which he can be different — both in the mind and body.

“I think if Sam’s not beating me in the chassis department or the engine department, then where’s it at?” Covington said. “I think it’s in the mentality. The dedication, not just in making sure the car’s perfect and all that, but the dedication away from the racetrack. Putting hours in the gym, with how important that last five laps of focus in the car is gonna be.”

Since his first Series victory in 2010, Covington has compiled 22 Feature wins on the national circuit — 13th-most all-time. He’s proud of all he’s accomplished thus far, but no trophy in his cabinet would stand out as much as the coveted Emmett Hahn Trophy as king of the 360 Sprint Car world.

“It would mean a lot. It’d be a dream come true,” Covington said. “That’s why we’ve fought hard to try and do it every year.”

The 35th American Sprint Car Series season gets underway Thursday–Saturday, Jan. 29–31, at Volusia Speedway Park in the 55th Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals. Tickets are on sale now; click here to purchase.

How can you watch the American Sprint Car Series? Live on DIRTVision.