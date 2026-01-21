WMR-BCRA SUPER SERIES RETURNS IN 2026 WITH TWELVE RACE SLATE ACROSS CALIFORNIA

By Steven Blakesly

LIVERMORE, CALIFORNIA (January 19, 2026) – The WMR/BCRA California Super Series for full midgets has revealed an expanded 12-race schedule for the 2026 season and a new title sponsor, carrying support from Quick Change Liquid Energy. The series has been super charged with visits to seven different tracks scheduled, including four new venues for 2026.

WMR/BCRA Super Series presented by Quick Change Liquid Energy combines one of the nation’s oldest dirt racing organizations in the Bay Cities Racing Association full Midgets along with the Western Midget Racing stock EcoTec-powered Midgets. The combined program in 2025 yielded an average car count of 17 participants per race with six different winners over the seven events. Stockton’s Caden Sarale prevailed over Riverside’s Dane Culver and Santa Cruz’ Logan Mitchell to win the Super Series title last season.

The 2026 Super Series fires off April 18 at Placerville Speedway with a popular stop at “Knoxville on the Hill”. Dennis Gage’s Marysville Raceway and Merced Speedway, managed by Doug Lockwood, host the Mighty Midgets for May stops.

One of the richest Midget races outside of the USAC National Midget season was the inaugural Graunstadt Memorial in 2025, with Shane Golobic earning a $5,414 haul at Antioch Speedway. The lucrative event returns on June 6. Watsonville Speedway welcomes the Super Series twice, during two of the biggest events of the year at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds. Midgets hit the dirt on June 20 for the 66th Johnny Key Classic and on July 18 for the 16th annual Howard Kaeding Classic.

The WMR/BCRA Super Series honors a long-time contributor to Midget racing with the Tom Manning Memorial on August 8 at Petaluma Speedway. Antioch Speedway hosts the Midgets for the second time in 2026 on August 15.

Two new events located within the same San Joaquin County Fairgrounds end the season. Friday September 18 and Saturday September 19 will see Midgets on the quarter-mile Stockton Dirt Track, a speedway quickly developing a reputation as a prime facility for Midget racing.

The season’s smallest facility with one of the richest racing legacies closes the campaign. The 1/7th mile Delta Speedway across the parking lot from the Stockton Dirt Track hosts championship weekend for the Super Series October 23 and 24, during the annual Turkey Bowl for Micro Sprints. Many of BCRA’s top contenders started their careers at the dirt bullring including multi-time Turkey Bowl winner and series champion Caden Sarale.

For more information, contact Mike McCluney at (408) 499-5625 and Greg Dennett at (510) 376-3338

2025 WMR/BCRA California Super Series Schedule – Subject to Change

April 18 Placerville Speedway

May 2 Marysville Raceway

May 16 Merced Speedway

June 6 Antioch Speedway – 2nd annual Graunstadt Memorial

June 20 Watsonville Speedway – 66th Johnny Key Classic

July 18 Watsonville Speedway – 16th annual Howard Kaeding Classic

August 8 Petaluma Speedway – Tom Manning Memorial

August 15 Antioch Speedway – Contra Costa County Clash

September 18-19 Stockton Dirt Track

October 23-24 Delta Speedway – Turkey Bowl XXVII