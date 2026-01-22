Lasoski Tabbed by STP Motorsports as Consultant

(January 21, 2026) – STP Motorsports announced they have hired Danny Lasoski to assist with their efforts for the 2026 season. Lasoski has been assisting a variety of teams over the past couple of seasons around the Midwest, particularly at Knoxville Raceway.

STP Motorsports owner Tyson Oakman hopes the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductee can help the team continue their upward trajectory that saw them capture six feature wins during the 2026 season with driver Bryce Lucius.

“We’ve worked our tails off building STP Motorsports into a respectable sprint car program, and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished so far. But we’ve hit that point where if we truly want to scale this team to the next level, we need someone special — someone who’s been there, done that, and understands every inch of this sport,” said Oakman in statement released on Wednesday. “Hiring Danny Lasoski just made sense. “The Dude” brings an unbelievable amount of knowledge, not just on the racetrack, but off of it too — setup, race craft, team culture, mindset, and the little details that separate good teams from great ones. I truly believe he’s the missing piece for where we want to go.”

STP Motorsports plans on a schedule of approximately 80 races over the 2026 season starting at Volusia Speedway Park on February 4th.