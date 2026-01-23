Hallett Wins Opening Night of the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic

WARRNAMBOOL, VIC (January 23, 2026) – Brock Hallett was able to slide by Matt Egel in the closing stages of the feature event to win the opening night of the 53rd Flying Horse Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic.

Hallett, from Adelaide, South Australia, took the lead from Egel in slower traffic and drove away for the victory, locking himself into the A-Main for Sunday’s finale. Egel held on for second position while Jock Goodyer and Kerry Madsen also secured starting positions for Sunday’s A-Main.

Max Guildford rounded out the top five.

After being unable to post a time during qualifications, Carson Macedo fought his way through deep in the B-Main to post a 10th place finish in the feature as the highest placing American driver.

After one night of competition Egel leads the event point standings with Tate Frost in second position as the highest driver in points not locked into Sunday’s A-Main.

3rd Flying Horse Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic

Premier Speedway

Warrnambool, Victoria

Friday, January 23, 2026

A-Main:

1. Q5-Brock Hallett

2. S52-Matt Egel

3. T22-Jock Goodyer

4. W95-Kerry Madsen

5. NZ1-Max Guilford

6. T62-Tate Frost

7. N47-Marcus Dumesny

8. W71-Kaiden Manders

9. N16-Daniel Sayre

10. W60-Carson Macedo

11. N88-Tim Kaeding

12. S3-Ben Morris

13. Q66-Ryan Newton

14. V98-Peter Doukas

15. N78-Kobi Wright

16. S27-Daniel Pestka

17. N55-TJ Stutts

18. S11-Scott Enderl

19. T7-Tim Hutchins

20. SA55-Parker Scott

21. NT25-Will Carroll

22. S20-Glen Sutherland

23. W3-Callum Williamson

24. V45-Rusty Hickman

Event Points

1. Matt Egel-886 *

2. Tate Frost-866

3. Kerry Madsen-864 *

4. Jock Goodyer-858 *

5. Brock Hallett-842 *

6. Max Guilford-832

7. Kaiden Manders-828

8. Daniel Sayre-816

9. Marcus Dumesny-814

10. Ben Morris-800

11. Peter Doukas-794

12. Tim Kaeding-788

13. T.J. Stutts-776

14. Ryan Newton-774

15. Rusty Hickman-772

16. Glen Sutherland-768

17. Daniel Pestka-762

18. Tim Hutchins-760

19. Will Carroll-758

20. Parker Scott-748

21. Kobi Wright-742

22. Callum Williamson-742

23. Scott Enderl-724

24. Brendan Guerin-722

25. Justin Whittall-664

26. Matthew Symons-664

27. Brett Hobson-652

28. Dennis Jones-628

29. Andre Hughes-626

30. Eddie Lumber-622

31. Adam Alexander-614

32. David Aldersley-610

33. Carson Macedo-600

34. Troy Hose-600

35. Kye Jensen-592

36. Leigh Mugavin-578

37. David Dennison-568

38. Grant Stansfield-536

39. Bobby Daly-526

40. Alex Attard-522

41. Steven Loader-436

42. Daniel Storer-322

43. Ryan Potts-80

(* Indicates locked into the A-Main on Sunday)