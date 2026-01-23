Hallett Wins Opening Night of the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic

WARRNAMBOOL, VIC (January 23, 2026) – Brock Hallett was able to slide by Matt Egel in the closing stages of the feature event to win the opening night of the 53rd Flying Horse Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic.
Hallett, from Adelaide, South Australia, took the lead from Egel in slower traffic and drove away for the victory, locking himself into the A-Main for Sunday’s finale. Egel held on for second position while Jock Goodyer and Kerry Madsen also secured starting positions for Sunday’s A-Main.
Max Guildford rounded out the top five.
After being unable to post a time during qualifications, Carson Macedo fought his way through deep in the B-Main to post a 10th place finish in the feature as the highest placing American driver.
After one night of competition Egel leads the event point standings with Tate Frost in second position as the highest driver in points not locked into Sunday’s A-Main.
3rd Flying Horse Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic
Premier Speedway
Warrnambool, Victoria
Friday, January 23, 2026
A-Main:
1. Q5-Brock Hallett
2. S52-Matt Egel
3. T22-Jock Goodyer
4. W95-Kerry Madsen
5. NZ1-Max Guilford
6. T62-Tate Frost
7. N47-Marcus Dumesny
8. W71-Kaiden Manders
9. N16-Daniel Sayre
10. W60-Carson Macedo
11. N88-Tim Kaeding
12. S3-Ben Morris
13. Q66-Ryan Newton
14. V98-Peter Doukas
15. N78-Kobi Wright
16. S27-Daniel Pestka
17. N55-TJ Stutts
18. S11-Scott Enderl
19. T7-Tim Hutchins
20. SA55-Parker Scott
21. NT25-Will Carroll
22. S20-Glen Sutherland
23. W3-Callum Williamson
24. V45-Rusty Hickman
Event Points
1. Matt Egel-886 *
2. Tate Frost-866
3. Kerry Madsen-864 *
4. Jock Goodyer-858 *
5. Brock Hallett-842 *
6. Max Guilford-832
7. Kaiden Manders-828
8. Daniel Sayre-816
9. Marcus Dumesny-814
10. Ben Morris-800
11. Peter Doukas-794
12. Tim Kaeding-788
13. T.J. Stutts-776
14. Ryan Newton-774
15. Rusty Hickman-772
16. Glen Sutherland-768
17. Daniel Pestka-762
18. Tim Hutchins-760
19. Will Carroll-758
20. Parker Scott-748
21. Kobi Wright-742
22. Callum Williamson-742
23. Scott Enderl-724
24. Brendan Guerin-722
25. Justin Whittall-664
26. Matthew Symons-664
27. Brett Hobson-652
28. Dennis Jones-628
29. Andre Hughes-626
30. Eddie Lumber-622
31. Adam Alexander-614
32. David Aldersley-610
33. Carson Macedo-600
34. Troy Hose-600
35. Kye Jensen-592
36. Leigh Mugavin-578
37. David Dennison-568
38. Grant Stansfield-536
39. Bobby Daly-526
40. Alex Attard-522
41. Steven Loader-436
42. Daniel Storer-322
43. Ryan Potts-80
(* Indicates locked into the A-Main on Sunday)