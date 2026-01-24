McFadden Masterful in Route to Preliminary Feature Victory at the Classic

By T.J. Buffenbarger

WARRNAMBOOL, VIC (January 24, 2026) — James McFadden started his defense of his Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic title in dominating fashion winning the feature event Saturday night at Premier Speedway. McFadden, from Alice Springs, Northern Territory, held off challenges through the middle portion of the race from Cole Macedo, then pulled away from the field to a comfortable 1.054 second margin of victory at the finish.

McFadden was very comfortable up around the top line of the racetrack during the feature with the setup Kim “Buzzy” Buswell put on the car, which has not been the case recently when McFadden competed at Warrnambool.

“Buzzy, and the boys, they did a really good job. The top here has been treacherous for me the last few times I’ve been here, and I feel really smooth and comfortable,” said McFadden being able to traverse Premier Speedway’s top line around it’s unforgiving concrete walls. “I had a couple moments up there, and especially with lap cars. It’s so hard to run up there. It’s so patchy with spots. It’s really tough. The boys did an awesome job. We really didn’t change anything after qualifying all night. I think we found something that I’m comfortable with.”

McFadden took the lead from Macedo, who started alongside McFadden on the pole, at the start of the event. Macedo was able to keep close to McFadden’s back bumper and had one opportunity to challenge for the lead on lap nine, but McFadden was able to cross Macedo’s slide job to maintain the top position.

After splitting a pair of slower cars to open some breathing room when Macedo was held up by a slower car on lap 16. From there McFadden had to be precise, picking his way through the slower cars, which he did with ease.

“I messed that one up, and that was enough for Cole to get the run and throw the slider there, and we were obviously decent enough to turn back underneath him,” said McFadden of the brief race for the lead through heavy traffic. “I knew I had to really make sure that I pulled the trigger at the right time.”

Macedo appeared to be the driver to beat going into the main event after setting the fastest qualifying time in his flight and winning both of his heat races, but damage sustained while racing for the lead slowed his efforts.

“I feel like I paced (McFadden) pretty well and I got to a point where I thought I could push a little bit harder and probably get by him, and then that’s when I caught the wall and it ripped the shock spud off the off the frame,” said Macedo. “After that I was just kind of nursing the car home.”

Bradley Vaughn, better known for his road racing exploits, rounded out the podium while Jy Corbet secured the fourth and final spot to lock into Sunday’s main event.

Lachlan McHugh, the winningest sprint car driver so far during the 2026 calendar year, rounded out the top five.

Ryan Timms, the defending Knoxville Nationals champion, overcame a flip at the start of the night with a sixth place finish.

53rd Flying Horse Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic

Premier Speedway

Warrnambool, Victoria

Saturday, January 24, 2026

Feature:

1. A1-James McFadden

2. USA40-Cole Macedo

3. S80-Bradley Vaughn

4. NQ10-Jy Corbet

5. NQ7-Lachlan McHugh

6. V25-Ryan Timms

7. W17-Aaron Reutzel

8. V88-Hunter Schuerenberg

9. V26-Todd Moule

10. N48-Jackson Delamont

11. USA16-Xavier Doney

12. Nt11-Jordyn Charge

13. Q54-Randy Morgan

14. V68-Brett Milburn

15. D7-Jordy Rae

16. S37-Brenan Quinn

17. S98-Luke Storer

18. T15-Ethan Wyllie

19. Q46-Dylan Menz

20. V96-Dane Court

21. NS53-Jesse Attard

22. W2-Dayne Kingshott

23. S97-Ian Madsen

24. Q4-Brodie Davis