High Banks Hall of Fame Announces 2026 Induction Class

From Ray Cunningham

BELLEVILLE, KS (January 28, 2026) — The 2026 High Banks Hall of Fame induction class includes racers from many different forms of dirt track and pavement racing disciplines.

Kansans Delbert Smith and Luke Cranston, are joined by Nebraska’s Don Droud Sr. and Missouri’s Ray Boyles. As well as Illinois’s Don Lehmann, Colorados Scott Hersh, and Arizona native Dan Drinan in this group of distinguished racing personalities.

Delbert Smith: Known as “The Iceman,” Kansan Delbert Smiths racing career features a five decade run that includes over 300 wins in stock car competition. The late model stalwart took 20 of those victories with the NCRA, and another 11 with the MDLMS series.

Luke Cranston: Ness City, Kansas, native Luke Cranston has been one of the top performers in winged sprint car racing at Belleville over the last decade plus. Cranston won 9 feature events in the URSS 305 series, including the Belleville 305 nationals in 2021, paying 7,000 dollars to the Western, Kansas, gasser.

Don Droud Sr: The patriarch of the Droud racing clan out of Nebraska that includes sons Don Jr. and Rodney, raced for over sixty years in motorcycles, car racing, and vintage racing meets. Don raced non winged sprints at Belleville during the BCRA era and excelled in winged sprint cars as well before passing in 2022.

Ray Boyles: Missouri’s Ray Boyles has been involved in racing since the 1940’s helping first his uncle Junior Hower, before later venturing out as an owner with his wife Sandy in micro, mini sprint and midget competition. With his son Joe behind the wheel, they would win 3 SMRS Midget titles, and star at the Chili Bowl as well.

The 2026 High Banks Hall of Fame Induction ceremony will take place at the Republic County High School in Belleville, Kansas on August 1st, with doors opening at 11:00am, with lunch and the induction to follow.