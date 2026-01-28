Sprint Car Challenge Tour Announces 2026 Dates at Watsonville

From Gary Thomas

WATSONVILLE, CA (January 28, 2026) — The Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour has revealed an update to its schedule of events, with the 66th running of the Johnny Key Classic added to the slate.

The SCCT 360s are eager to be back at the newly rebranded Watsonville Speedway for one night only this season on Saturday June 20th.

The Johnny Key Classic originally started out at the paved San Jose Speedway following the passing of driver Johnny Key during a racing crash in Cincinnati, Ohio during the 1954 season. It moved to the fairgrounds dirt track in 1978 and had been a staple at the speedway until the closing of the dirt oval in 1999.

After several years sitting idle, Watsonville Speedway decided to bring the event back in 2007 when the Ocean Sprints came into existence. This year marks the 20th consecutive season that it is held at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds facility.

It will be the first Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour show at the track since 2023. Previous winners of the Key Classic in SCCT competition have included Dominic Scelzi on two occasions, along with Shane Golobic.

Thanks to the support of www.shopkylelarson.com all main events with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour are once again a minimum of $3,000-to-win/ $400-to-start this season. It all gets underway with the Thrill on the Hill at Placerville Speedway on April 4th.

Sprint Car Challenge Tour 2026 Championship Point Fund

1. $10,000 2. $9,000 3. $8,000 4. $7,000 5. $6,000 6. $5,000 7. $4,000 8. $3,000 9. $2,000 10. $1,000

Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour 2026 Schedule

Saturday April 4: Placerville Speedway (Thrill on the Hill)

Saturday April 25: Merced Speedway (Clash on the High Banks)

Sunday May 24: Marysville Raceway (26th annual Mel and Marlyn Hall Memorial)

Saturday May 30: Placerville Speedway (2nd annual Davy Thomas Memorial)

Saturday June 13: Petaluma Speedway (Wings Over Wine Country)

Saturday June 20: Watsonville Speedway (66th Johnny Key Classic)

(Western Sprint Tour Speedweek)

Friday July 17: Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico (13th annual Tyler and Chuck Wolf Memorial)

Saturday July 18: Placerville Speedway (Gold Pan Rampage)

Monday July 20: Douglas County Dirt Track in Roseburg, Oregon

Tuesday July 21: Coos Bay Speedway

Wednesday July 22: Cottage Grove Speedway

Friday July 24: Skagit Speedway in Alger, Washington (Fred Brownfield 360 Nationals Opener)

Saturday July 25: Skagit Speedway ($26,000-to-win Fred Brownfield 360 Nationals Finale)

Sunday July 26: Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma, Washington (Hall of Fame Tribute-360 Battle Royale Speedweek Finale)

Saturday October 3: Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare (KRC Safety Night at the Races)

Saturday October 17: Petaluma Speedway (15th annual $5,000-to-win Adobe Cup)

Saturday November 7: Stockton Dirt Track (43rd annual Tribute to Gary Patterson)