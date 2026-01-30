Goodyer Wins Opening Night of the 2026 Australian Championship

MT. GAMBIER, SA (January 30, 2026) — Jock Goodyer was victorious during the opening night of the 63rd Australian Sprintcar Championship Friday at Borderline Speedway. Goodyer, from Launceston, Tasmania, traded the lead with Ryan Newton eight times before Goodyer took the spot for good on lap 20. Newton held on for second while Lachlan McHugh, defending Australian Sprintcar Champion James McFadden, and Daniel Pestka rounded out the top five.
Hayden Clifford won the wingless sprint car feature.
63rd Australian Sprintcar Championship
Borderline Speedway
Mt. Gambier, South Australia
Friday, January 30, 2026
Feature:
1. T22-Jock Goodyer
2. Q66-Ryan Newton
3. NQ7-Lachlan Mchugh
4. A1-James Mcfadden
5. S27-Daniel Pestka
6. Q5-Brock Hallett
7. V26-Todd Moule
8. S16-Joel Heinrich
9. W71-Kaiden Manders
10. SA55-Parker Scott
11. S98-Luke Storer
12. N16-Daniel Sayre
13. W2-Dayne Kingshott
14. N57-Matthew Dumesny
15. NT11-Jordyn Charge
16. S96-Brendan Guerin
17. T62-Tate Frost
18. S97-Ian Madsen
Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. VX99-Hayden Clifford
2. V93-Travis Millar
3. S98-Kaitlin Vickers
4. NT1-Blake Walsh
5. S35-Mitchell Broome
6. S29-Hayden Mason
7. S57-Robert Heard
8. S81-Kahn Aston
9. S96-Sharni Pitcher
10. S22-Jamie Crafter
11. S15-Ryan Broome
12. S85-Scott Vivian
13. S40-Joshua Mason
14. S32-Diesel Fallon
15. S7-Melissa Crouch
16. S25-Hayden Jericho
17. S42-Matthew Michelson
18. S17-Brad Kirtland