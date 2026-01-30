Goodyer Wins Opening Night of the 2026 Australian Championship

MT. GAMBIER, SA (January 30, 2026) — Jock Goodyer was victorious during the opening night of the 63rd Australian Sprintcar Championship Friday at Borderline Speedway. Goodyer, from Launceston, Tasmania, traded the lead with Ryan Newton eight times before Goodyer took the spot for good on lap 20. Newton held on for second while Lachlan McHugh, defending Australian Sprintcar Champion James McFadden, and Daniel Pestka rounded out the top five.

Hayden Clifford won the wingless sprint car feature.

63rd Australian Sprintcar Championship

Borderline Speedway

Mt. Gambier, South Australia

Friday, January 30, 2026

Feature:

1. T22-Jock Goodyer

2. Q66-Ryan Newton

3. NQ7-Lachlan Mchugh

4. A1-James Mcfadden

5. S27-Daniel Pestka

6. Q5-Brock Hallett

7. V26-Todd Moule

8. S16-Joel Heinrich

9. W71-Kaiden Manders

10. SA55-Parker Scott

11. S98-Luke Storer

12. N16-Daniel Sayre

13. W2-Dayne Kingshott

14. N57-Matthew Dumesny

15. NT11-Jordyn Charge

16. S96-Brendan Guerin

17. T62-Tate Frost

18. S97-Ian Madsen

Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. VX99-Hayden Clifford

2. V93-Travis Millar

3. S98-Kaitlin Vickers

4. NT1-Blake Walsh

5. S35-Mitchell Broome

6. S29-Hayden Mason

7. S57-Robert Heard

8. S81-Kahn Aston

9. S96-Sharni Pitcher

10. S22-Jamie Crafter

11. S15-Ryan Broome

12. S85-Scott Vivian

13. S40-Joshua Mason

14. S32-Diesel Fallon

15. S7-Melissa Crouch

16. S25-Hayden Jericho

17. S42-Matthew Michelson

18. S17-Brad Kirtland