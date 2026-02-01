Brody Wake Wins at Adobe Mountain Speedway

GLENDALE, AZ (February 1, 2026) — Brody Wake won the main event for the POWRi Southwest Ecotech Midget League Saturday night at Adobe Mountain Speedway. Wake followed up his heat race victory by leading every lap of the A-Main for his first win of the 2026 season.

A.J. Hernandez, Tyler Ruth, Chris Rahe, and Dayton Shelton from ninth starting position rounded out the top five.

POWRi Southwest Ecotech Midget League

Adobe Mountain Speedway

Glendale, Arizona

Saturday, February 1, 2026

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 88K-Tyler Ruth[1]

2. 5-Chris Rahe[3]

3. 2-Dayton Shelton[2]

4. 33-Lonnie Oliver[5]

5. 43X-Elijah Loper[7]

6. 13-Daniel DeWitt[6]

DNS: 88-Tyler Merrill

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 48-Gary DeWitt[1]

2. 21X-AJ Hernandez[4]

3. 4-Dustin Cormany[5]

4. 7-Mason Keefer[2]

5. 57-Kyle Huttenhow[3]

6. 2X-Chris Boyles[6]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 20-Brody Wake[5]

2. 82-CJ Bunch[2]

3. 10-Adam Teves[4]

4. 76-Gary Wegener[3]

5. 18X-Branden Bolton[6]

6. 18-David Gasper[1]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 20-Brody Wake[1]

2. 21X-AJ Hernandez[2]

3. 88K-Tyler Ruth[3]

4. 5-Chris Rahe[5]

5. 2-Dayton Shelton[9]

6. 10-Adam Teves[8]

7. 57-Kyle Huttenhow[13]

8. 76-Gary Wegener[11]

9. 88-Tyler Merrill[15]

10. 33-Lonnie Oliver[10]

11. 7-Mason Keefer[12]

12. 13-Daniel DeWitt[18]

13. 2X-Chris Boyles[19]

14. 18X-Branden Bolton[17]

15. 48-Gary DeWitt[4]

16. 4-Dustin Cormany[6]

17. 43X-Elijah Loper[16]

DNS: 82-CJ Bunch

DNS: 18-David Gasper