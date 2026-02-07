Davie Franek Wins Opening Night of King of the 360’s at Hendry County Speedway

From Roby Helm

CLEWISTON, FL (February 6, 2026) — It was No Panic Davie Franek of Wantage, NJ that led 23 of 25 laps to win the Feature Race on Friday night to open the 30th season for the United Sprint Car Series Presented By Hoosier Racing Tire Outlaw Thunder Tour at Hendry County Raceway Park. It was also Night 1 of the King of the 360s and Round 1 of the USCS Winter Heat Series.

“We’ve been good here, and every time we come here, we seem to get better,” Franek said. “My hat’s off to the track crew because we couldn’t ask for a better track, and thanks to the fans that came out on a cold Florida night to watch us. This is warm for us because it was four degrees when we left New Jersey.”

The 2025 USCS Southern Thunder Tour Rookie of the Year, 1515-year-old Coen McDaniel of Gaffney, SC started seventh and finished second; while defending race winner Tyler Clem of St. Petersburg, FL rallied from the tenth starting spot to take third. D.J. Christie of Beachville, ON CAN was fourth, and fifth went to 16th starting Cale Thomas of Fountaintown, IN, who was the Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger of the Race.

Jadan Bowling of Holden Beach, NC took the sixth spot and Riley Goodno of Knoxville, IA drove to a seventh-place finish. Ryan Harrison of Rothwell, NTH was eighth and Ryder Laplante of Calera, OK finished ninth. Corbin Gurley of Hebron, IN rounded out the top ten.

In preliminary action, Matt Covington of Glenpool, OK won the six-lap Hoosier Racing Tire Speed Dash to earn the Pole Position for the 25-lap Feature Race. The four eight-lap Heat Races were won by Goodno in the Engler Machine & Tool First Heat, McDaniel in the Butlerbuilt Second Heat, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Brett Moffitt of Mooresville, NC in the Schoenfeld Headers Third Heat, and Covington in the Huggins Cams Fourth Heat. The two ten-lap B-Main races were won by Kyler Johnson of Quinter, KS and Thomas.

The initial start of the race was called off when Cheyenne Potter of Lake Helen, FL spun in turn four, which necessitated a complete restart. The next green flag saw Covington take the lead followed by Franek, Bowling, Christie, and Goodno. Franek dove under Covington in turn three to take the lead on lap two.

For the next two laps Franek and Covington took part in a sliderfest with Covington passing Franek in turn two, but Franek would return fire, sliding Covington in turn four to hold the lead at the scoring loop. Franek would take command of the point by lap five.

Christie moved up to the third spot with a pass on Bowling on the eighth tour. Franek began to lap the cars on the tail end of the lead lap by the tenth lap, but the caution flag came out on lap 11 when Joe Zuczak of Venice, FL spun in turn two. Franek led Covington, Christie, Bowling and Goodno to the green flag for one lap until Potter spun in turn four on lap 12.

Business picked up during the second half of the 25 lapper with wholesale position changes among the top five. McDaniel came from sixth to fourth on lap 13. Potter spun for the third time in the race in turn two on lap 15 to bring out the caution flag. Clem moved into the top five on lap 17 dropping Bowling to sixth.

With five laps to go, Franek held a two second lead over Covington. McDaniel passed Christie for the third spot on lap 21. Clem moved up to fourth spot on lap 22 passing Christie for the position. Lap 23 saw Covington fall off the pace and drop out of the race while running second.

Franek was able to extend his lead in the final two laps to take a 4.807 second margin of victory under the checkered flag over McDaniel. The 25 green flag laps of the race were completed in a time of 17 minutes and 59.134 seconds.

United Sprint Car Series

King of the 360’s

Hendry County Motorsports Park

Clewiston, Florida

Friday, February 7, 2026

Engler Machine & Tool Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 22-Riley Goodno[1]

2. 6S-Tyler Clem[3]

3. 10-Terry Gray[2]

4. 45X-Kyler Johnson[5]

5. 12-Corbin Gurley[7]

6. 9D-Steve Diamond Jr[8]

7. 41-Luke Hill[4]

8. 83-Mark Ruel Jr[6]

Butlerbuilt Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 48-Coen McDaniel[1]

2. 01-Jadan Bowling[4]

3. 88R-Ryder Laplante[5]

4. 97-Ryan Harrison[7]

5. 68C-Katlyn Calhoun[2]

6. 126-Autumn Criste[3]

7. 16G-Austyn Gossel[6]

Schoenfeld Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 13M-Brett Moffitt[1]

2. 50-Joe Zuczek[4]

3. 44C-Cheyenne Potter[2]

4. 92-Matt Kurtz[8]

5. 20-Tyler Porter[5]

6. 3-Cole Schroeder[6]

7. 24-Eric Riggins Jr[7]

8. 28-Jeff Willingham[3]

Huggins Cams Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 95-Matt Covington[2]

2. 5-DJ Christie[4]

3. 28F-Davie Franek[7]

4. 49X-Cale Thomas[5]

5. 82-Garrett Green[6]

6. 11-Trey Meredith[1]

7. 9R-Austin Rice[3]

Hoosier Speed Dash (6 Laps)

1. 95-Matt Covington[1]

2. 01-Jadan Bowling[3]

3. 28F-Davie Franek[6]

4. 5-DJ Christie[4]

5. 22-Riley Goodno[2]

6. 50-Joe Zuczek[5]

B Main 1 (10 Laps)

1. 45X-Kyler Johnson[1]

2. 12-Corbin Gurley[2]

3. 24-Eric Riggins Jr[5]

4. 9R-Austin Rice[8]

5. 41-Luke Hill[6]

6. 68C-Katlyn Calhoun[4]

7. 126-Autumn Criste[7]

DNS: 9D-Steve Diamond Jr

B Main 2 (10 Laps)

1. 49X-Cale Thomas[1]

2. 82-Garrett Green[2]

3. 83-Mark Ruel Jr[8]

4. 3-Cole Schroeder[4]

5. 11-Trey Meredith[5]

6. 20-Tyler Porter[3]

7. 16G-Austyn Gossel[7]

8. 28-Jeff Willingham[6]

USCS 360 Sprint Feature (25 Laps)

1. 28F-Davie Franek[3]

2. 48-Coen McDaniel[7]

3. 6S-Tyler Clem[10]

4. 5-DJ Christie[4]

5. 49X-Cale Thomas[16]

6. 01-Jadan Bowling[2]

7. 22-Riley Goodno[5]

8. 97-Ryan Harrison[12]

9. 88R-Ryder Laplante[11]

10. 12-Corbin Gurley[17]

11. 3-Cole Schroeder[21]

12. 83-Mark Ruel Jr[20]

13. 13M-Brett Moffitt[8]

14. 45X-Kyler Johnson[15]

15. 10-Terry Gray[13]

16. 24-Eric Riggins Jr[19]

17. 82-Garrett Green[18]

18. 41-Luke Hill[22]

19. 95-Matt Covington[1]

20. 44C-Cheyenne Potter[14]

21. 50-Joe Zuczek[6]

DNS: 92-Matt Kurtz