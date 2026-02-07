Perris Auto Speedway’s 30th Season Opener Is One Week Away

Perris, California — February 7, 2026 — For longtime racing fans in Southern California, it may seem hard to believe, but the 30th season opener at Perris Auto Speedway is just one week away. The milestone campaign launches on Saturday, February 14, when the track hosts the Avanti Windows and Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Cars, along with the PASSCAR Super Stocks and American Factory Stocks. Spectator gates open at 5:00 PM, with racing getting underway at 7:05. One week later, on February 21, Night of Destruction makes its 2026 debut.

The season opener marks the first of 24 nights of racing action on the famous Riverside County half-mile clay oval, conveniently located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds.

Headlining the sprint car portion of the opener is RJ Johnson, the second-generation standout from Laveen, Arizona, who will be chasing a rare three-peat in the USAC/CRA Series. Joining him in pursuit of a three-peat is American Factory Stock standout David Stites of Canyon Lake, who is also aiming for his fourth Factory Stock championship in five years. Stites comes in red-hot after winning the first five Factory Stock races of 2025.

520263952_10229983991413639_7908910755008655268_n.jpg

RJ Johnson is going for the three-peat in the USAC.CRA Series. Kenny Lonngren photo.

Equally dominant in 2025 was Shaun Estes of Riverside, who controlled the PASSCAR Street Stock division. Estes won six of seven main events, finishing second in the lone race he didn’t win. The effort earned him his second Street Stock championship, though unlike Johnson and Stites, his return to the top required patience—thirteen years, to be exact.

574365428_24961454876797579_1713498510741340032_n.jpg

2025 PASSCAR Street Stock Champion Shaun Estes. Doug Allen photo.

556236688_24648785108064559_3772839318695155494_n.jpg

David Stites is seeking his fourth PASSCAR Street Stock title in 2026. Doug Allen photo.

“Somehow, the first race at The PAS was 30-years ago on March 30,” Kazarian said. “Actually, it should be our 31st season. However, in 2020, we only got one race in due to Covid. We do not count that one.”

Fans attending in 2026 will also enjoy lower ticket prices. Adult tickets and tickets for seniors 65 and over on USAC/PASSCAR nights have been reduced by $5.00, now priced at $30.00 and $25.00, respectively. The speedway has also brought back student pricing for teens ages 13–17, with tickets reduced by $20.00 to just $15.00. Kids ages 6–12 are $10.00, active military with ID are admitted for $5.00, and children 5 and under are free. Fairgrounds parking is $20.00.

“On a sprint car night, the teen ticket is a huge savings,” Kazarian said in January when the schedule was released. “It is a $20.00 savings on those tickets from last year’s price. And it will be a $10.00 savings on Night of Destruction. I looked at other racetracks in Northern California, Central California, and Arizona. Most tracks in our marketplace have a teen price, and we are bringing them back.”

Advance tickets for all races are available at tix.com. Fans who prefer to buy on race night can do so, as plenty of tickets will be available at the ticket window.

“In addition to the lower ticket prices, we plan on putting the fun back in racing this year. Sprint Car/PASSCAR Stock Car shows and Nights of Destruction will all be filled with family fun.”

Perris Auto Speedway 30th Diamond Anniversary 2026 Event Schedule

February 14th AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PASSCAR STREET AND FACTORY STOCKS (Front Gates open at 5:00 Racing at 7:05) Advance tickets available at tix.com January 1st at tix.com

February 21st NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRIALER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS (Front Gates open at 5:00 – CRASHING AT 7:05) Advance tickets available at tix.com January 1st at tix.com

March 14th NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRIALER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS Front Gates open at 5:00 – CRASHING AT 7:05. Advance tickets available at tix.com January 1st at tix.com

March 21st AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PASSCAR SUPER, STREET AND FACTORY STOCKS (Front Gates open at 5:00 Racing at 7:05) Advance tickets available at tix.com January 1st at tix.com

April 11th AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PASSCAR SUPER, STREET AND FACTORYSTOCKS (Front Gates open at 5:00 Racing at 7:05) Advance tickets available at tix.com January 1st at tix.com

April 25th NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRIALER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS (Front Gates open at 5:00 – CRASHING AT 7:05) Advance tickets available at tix.com January 1st at tix.com

May 16th NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRIALER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS (Front Gates open at 5:00 – CRASHING AT 7:05) Advance tickets available at tix.com January 1st at tix.com

May 23rd 73rd Running of the “SALUTE TO INDY” AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PASSCAR SUPER AND STREET STOCKS (Front Gates open at 5:00 Racing at 7:05) Advance tickets available at tix.com January 1st at tix.com

June 6th NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRIALER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS (Front Gates open at 5:00 – CRASHING AT 7:05) Advance tickets available at tix.com January 1st at tix.com

June 20th AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PASSCAR SUPER AND FACTORY STOCKS (Front Gates open at 5:00 Racing at 7:05) Advance tickets available at tix.com January 1st at tix.com

June 27th “FIREWORKS SPECTACULARY AND SKY CONCERT” NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRIALER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS (Front Gates open at 5:00 – CRASHING AT 7:05) Advance tickets available at tix.com January 1st at tix.com

July 11th AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PASSCAR STREET AND FACTORY STOCKS (Front Gates open at 5:00 Racing at 7:05) Advance tickets available at tix.com January 1st at tix.com

July 18th PAS 600CC Winged Restricted and Winged A-Class Micro Sprints (Front Gates open at 5:00 Racing at 7:05)

Advance tickets available at tix.com January 1st at tix.com

July 25th NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRIALER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS (Front Gates open at 5:00 – CRASHING AT 7:05). Advance tickets available at tix.com January 1st at tix.com.

August 15th AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PASSCAR SUPER AND FACTORY STOCKS (Front Gates open at 5:00 Racing at 7:05) Advance tickets available at tix.com January 1st at tix.com

August 22nd NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRIALER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS (Front Gates open at 5:00 – CRASHING AT 7:05) Advance tickets available at tix.com January 1st at tix.com

August 29th PAS 600CC Winged Restricted and Winged A-Class Micro Sprints

(Front Gates open at 5:00 Racing at 7:05) Advance tickets available at tix.com January 1st at tix.com

September 12th NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRIALER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS (Front Gates open at 5:00 – CRASHING AT 7:05) Advance tickets available at tix.com January 1st at tix.com

September 19th AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PASSCAR SUPER AND STREET STOCKS (Front Gates open at 5:00 Racing at 7:05) Advance tickets available at tix.com January 1st at tix.com

September 26th NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRIALER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS (Front Gates open at 5:00 – CRASHING AT 7:05) Advance tickets available at tix.com January 1st at tix.com

October 3rd AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PASSCAR SUPER, STREET AND FACTORY STOCKS (Front Gates open at 5:00 Racing at 7:05) Advance tickets available at tix.com January 1st at tix.com

October 24th NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRIALER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS (Front Gates open at 5:00 – CRASHING AT 7:05) Advance tickets available at tix.com January 1st at tix.com

November 7th AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, “JERRY DODD CHAMPIONS NIGHT” PASSCAR SUPER, STREET AND FACTORY STOCKS (Front Gates open at 5:00 Racing at 7:05) Advance tickets available at tix.com January 1st at tix.com

November 14th NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRIALER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS (Front Gates open at 5:00 – CRASHING AT 7:05) Advance tickets available at tix.com January 1st at tix.com

Note; Schedule subject to change.

For more information, visit perrisautospeedway.com or call (951) 940-0134.

Perris Auto Speedway is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds, 18700 Lake Perris Drive, Perris, California. For more information, visit perrisautospeedway.com or call (951) 940-0134.

To keep up with everything happening at The PAS, please visit the track’s social media efforts on Facebook and Instagram and visit the website at perrisautospeedway.com.

