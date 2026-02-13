Feature Winners: Friday, February 13, 2026

|Eastern States Speedway
|Blenheim, NZ
|NZ
|War of the Wings Sprintcars
|Zackary Sokol
|Ocala Speedway
|Ocala, FL
|USA
|USAC National Sprint Car Series
|Winter Dirt Games
|Chase Stockon
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|Krikke Boys Shootout
|Dayne Kingshott
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Winged Limited Sprint Cars
|Troy Beckingham
|Simpson Speedway
|Jancourt East, VIC
|AU
|Midget Cars
|Australian Speedcar Championship
|Brad Mosen
|Simpson Speedway
|Jancourt East, VIC
|AU
|Midget Cars
|Australian Speedcar Championship
|Kaidon Brown