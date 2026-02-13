Feature Winners: Friday, February 13, 2026

Dayne Kingshott. (Corey Gibson Photo)
Eastern States Speedway Blenheim, NZ NZ War of the Wings Sprintcars Zackary Sokol
Ocala Speedway Ocala, FL USA USAC National Sprint Car Series Winter Dirt Games Chase Stockon
Perth Motorplex Kwinana Beach, WA AU Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series Krikke Boys Shootout Dayne Kingshott
Perth Motorplex Kwinana Beach, WA AU Winged Limited Sprint Cars Troy Beckingham
Simpson Speedway Jancourt East, VIC AU Midget Cars Australian Speedcar Championship Brad Mosen
Simpson Speedway Jancourt East, VIC AU Midget Cars Australian Speedcar Championship Kaidon Brown