WESTERN MIDGET RACING FINALIZES 2026 SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

BY Steven Blakesley

WATSONVILLE, CALIFORNIA (February 7, 2026) – Western Midget Racing has finalized an exciting 2026 slate of dirt track races across Northern California, encompassing 16 dates for the stock production Midget series. Twelve of the events will be a “race within a race” combined with the Bay Cities Racing Association for the California Super Series, presented by Quick Change Liquid Energy. An exciting slate of four stand alone events are also offered, for a 16 round championship season.

The schedule includes many marquee events including pairing with the Northern Auto Racing Club 410 Sprint Cars on both Friday May 29 and Saturday July 18 at Watsonville Speedway. Antioch Speedway hosts the lucrative Graunstadt Memorial on June 6 while Petaluma hosts the coveted Tom Manning Memorial on August 8. The series’ July 25 stop at Antioch Speedway will be paired with the Hunt Magnetos Wingless Sprint Car Series.

An exciting 2026 campaign ends with a pair of two-day shows at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton. September 18th and 19th sees the WMR-BCRA Super Series competing during the Dennis Roth Classic for the World of Outlaws. October 23rd and 24th has the Midgets taking on the 1/7th mile Delta Speedway during the annual Turkey Bowl for Micro Sprints.

Santa Cruz’ Logan Mitchell returns to defend his 2025 championship, looking to march up the all-time wins list with 12-career triumphs in the series. Mitchell also finished third in the 2025 inaugural California Super Series while utilizing stock EcoTec power against the full Midgets of the BCRA.

For more information, contact Mike McCluney at (408) 499-5625 or visit www.WesternMidgetRacing.com WMR can also be found on Facebook.

2026 WESTERN MIDGET RACING SCHEDULE – Subject to Change

March 20 Watsonville Speedway

April 4 Antioch Speedway

April 18 Placerville Speedway

May 2 Marysville Raceway

May 16 Merced Speedway

May 29 Watsonville Speedway – w/ NARC

June 6 Antioch Speedway – 2nd annual Graunstadt Memorial

June 20 Watsonville Speedway – 66th Johnny Key Classic

July 18 Watsonville Speedway – 16th annual Howard Kaeding Classic

July 25 Antioch Speedway

August 8 Petaluma Speedway – Tom Manning Memorial

August 15 Antioch Speedway – Contra Costa County Clash

September 18-19 Stockton Dirt Track

October 23-24 Delta Speedway – Turkey Bowl XXVII