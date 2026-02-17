Erica Kaufman of Clarksville, IN is the Lucky Winner of the 2025 ZO6 Corvette Convertible!

By Bob Baker

KNOXVILLE, IOWA (February 14, 2026) – Erica Kaufman of Clarksville, IN was drawn as the WinaCorvette.org sweepstakes winner (ticket #512345) of the 2025 ZO6 Corvette convertible plus $20,000 cash on February 14, 2026. The WinaCorvette.org sweepstakes benefited the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville, Iowa.

The car features a 670 hp and 460 lb-ft Torque 5.5L LT6 V8 Engine, with Flat-Plane Crankshaft, 8-Speed Dual Clutch Transmission, Black Forged Wheels, with an Artic White Exterior and Adrenaline Red Interior!

This marks the eighth Corvette sweepstakes conducted by the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum. Stay tuned for the announcement of our next WinaCorvette.org sweepstakes soon!

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!