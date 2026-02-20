2026 SOUTHERN ONTARIO SPRINTS SCHEDULE REVEALED

From SOS

ST. MARYS, Ont. (February 19, 2026) – Southern Ontario Sprints officials are pleased to announce the 2026 SOS series schedule, including three special “Triple Crown Series” events with increased purses.

The 29th SOS season will bring the series to four tracks; Brighton Speedway, Buxton Speedway, Merrittville Speedway, and Ohsweken Speedway. A total of 10 race events are on the schedule, including three each at Buxton, Merrittville, and Ohsweken. The three Triple Crown Series events will pay at least $3,000-to-win and $500-to-start thanks to Tammy Ten Media and Nitro 54 Variety. Ackland Insurance, Creative Edge Signs & Graphics, Hoosier Tire Canada and The Drivers Project are returning sponsors for the 2026 season along with title sponsors Tammy Ten Media and Nitro 54 Variety.

Merrittville will kick off the SOS season in April with the Spring Sizzler, and feature a Mid Season special in July. The season will finish back at Merrittville in October with the Fall Nationals featuring a $20,000 purse, including prizes of $3,500-to-win and $600-to-start. The first of the SOS Triple Crown series events will be at Buxton in May, while the June event will be co-sanctioned with the Great Lakes Super Sprints series, and the Garry Evans Memorial joins the schedule in August. Ohsweken will host a Triple Crown Series event in June, while the SOS will again be one of the co-sanctions for the lucrative and prestigious Northern Sprint Car Nationals weekend in September. Brighton’s SOS event is set for August, with the Northumberland County oval hosting the final event of the Triple Crown Series.

More information about the 2026 SOS championship points fund and contingency awards will be announced in the coming weeks. Please visit www.southernontariosprints.ca to stay up-to-date on plans for the 2026 Southern Ontario Sprints season.

2026 SOUTHERN ONTARIO SPRINTS SCHEDULE

(Subject to Change)

Saturday, April 25 – Merrittville Speedway (Thorold, ON) – Spring Sizzler

Saturday, May 16 – Buxton Speedway (Merlin, ON) – Triple Crown Series

Friday, June 12 – Ohsweken Speedway (Ohsweken, ON) – Triple Crown Series

Saturday, June 27 – Buxton Speedway (Merlin, ON) – w/GLSS

Saturday, July 11 – Merrittville Speedway (Thorold, ON) – Mid Season

Saturday, August 15 – Brighton Speedway (Brighton, ON) – Triple Crown Series

Saturday, August 29 – Buxton Speedway (Merlin, ON) – Garry Evans Memorial

Friday, September 18 – Ohsweken Speedway (Ohsweken, ON) – Northern Sprint Car Nationals weekend

Saturday, September 19 – Ohsweken Speedway (Ohsweken, ON) – Northern Sprint Car Nationals weekend

Saturday, October 3 – Merrittville Speedway (Thorold, ON) – Fall Nationals

About: The Southern Ontario Sprints series sanctioned its first race in 1996, making it one of Canada’s longest-running motorsports sanctioning bodies. The Southern Ontario Sprints 2026 schedule will see the organization competing at four racing facilities in Canada. Visit www.southernontariosprints.ca for more information and news for the traveling winged 360 Sprint Car tour based in Ontario, Canada