Schaadt Wins POWRi Ecotec Feature at Adobe Mountain

GLENDALE, AZ (February 21, 2026) — Grant Schaadt won the POWRi Southwest Ecotec Midget League feature Saturday night at Adobe Mountain Speedway. Schaadt led all 20 laps for his first feature victory of the 2026 season.

Brody Wake, Shon Deskins, Travis DeGaton, and Tyler Merrill rounded out the top five.

POWRi Southwest Ecotec Midget League

Adobe Mountain Speedway

Glendale, Arizona

Saturday, February 21, 2026

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 20-Brody Wake[2]

2. 8-Grant Schaadt[5]

3. 21-Shon Deskins[1]

4. 13-Mason Keefer[9]

5. 33-Lonnie Oliver[4]

6. 43X-Elijah Loper[6]

7. 5-Dylan Beal[7]

8. 76-Gary Wegener[3]

9. 82-CJ Bunch[8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 88K-Tyler Ruth[3]

2. 14X-Travis DeGaton[1]

3. 10-Adam Teves[7]

4. 48-Gary DeWitt[2]

5. 8T-Chloe High[5]

6. 2X-Chris Boyles[8]

7. 88-Tyler Merrill[6]

8. 57-Kyle Huttenhow[4]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 8-Grant Schaadt[2]

2. 20-Brody Wake[4]

3. 21-Shon Deskins[7]

4. 14X-Travis DeGaton[6]

5. 88-Tyler Merrill[13]

6. 88K-Tyler Ruth[1]

7. 33-Lonnie Oliver[10]

8. 48-Gary DeWitt[8]

9. 2X-Chris Boyles[17]

10. 5-Dylan Beal[12]

11. 43X-Elijah Loper[11]

12. 13-Mason Keefer[5]

13. 8T-Chloe High[9]

14. 82-CJ Bunch[16]

15. 10-Adam Teves[3]

DNS: 57-Kyle Huttenhow

DNS: 76-Gary Wegener