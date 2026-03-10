KNOW BEFORE YOU GO VEGAS EDITION

From High Limit Racing

The 2026 Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing season officially begins this week with the SugarBee Blackjack Bash at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Defending series champion will be joined by fully-healed Sunshine Tyler Courtney, Aaron Reutzel and the full cast of High Rollers. NASCAR invaders are joining the fun, including champion Kyle Larson, last year’s winner at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Corey Day, and Ty Gibbs.

Pit passes, three-day general admission and reserved tickets are available for purchase online. Only fans who pre-purchase tickets are eligible to roll the Durst Dice for a chance at $2,500 each night!

If you can’t join SugarBee and High Limit at the track, watch every lap live on FloRacing, the official streaming partner of Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing.

Know Before You Go to the SugarBee Blackjack Bash:

Pit Gates Open: 2pm

Grandstand Gates Open: 4pm

FloRacing Broadcast Begins: 5:15pm, local/8:15pm, ET

Support Class: USCS NW Sprint Cars Thursday & Friday only

Hot Laps Begin: 5:30pm

Fan Fest: Immediately after qualifying until 6:50pm

Racing: 7pm

Post Race: The pit area will be open to all fans following the final event of each night.

Camping: All camping is sold through Las Vegas Motor Speedway here.