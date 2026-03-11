STIRLING LUBRICANTS TO CO-SPONSOR DISBATCH MINISERIES

By Marty Czekala

Mike Emhof and the CRSA Sprints are excited to welcome Stirling Lubricants to the CRSA family of partners for the 2026 season as they co-sponsor the Stirling Lubricants/DisBatch Brewing Company Miniseries that will run at Land of Legends Raceway, Ransomville Speedway and The Dirt Track at Genesee.

In addition, the partnership between Stirling Lubricants and CRSA allows the series to payout a minimum of $2500 to the top 10 in points following the end of the six-race miniseries.

“We are very excited to welcome Steve Stirling and everyone at Stirling Lubricants to the CRSA family,” said Mike Emhof, CRSA Promoter. “Steve has brought a lot of support to many drivers and tracks across the Northeast, and we are thankful for his support of a series that features his brand on many cars! We’re fueling grassroots speed with premier-grade support, a commitment that reflects the energy and dedication Stirling Lubricants brings to our racing community.

Steve Stirling’s business is the primary sponsor for defending CRSA Sprints champion and Rookie of the Year Zach Sobotka. In addition, they sponsor the father-daughter combination of Darryl Ruggles and Alysha Bay and Paul Colagiovanni Sr.

Since 1985, Stirling Lubricants has been a trusted oil manufacturer and distributor headquartered in Rochester, but serving customers nationwide. They produce exceptional-quality cutting oils, stamping oils, quench oils, hydraulic oils, and way oils—each designed to meet the intense demands of motorsports. Their high-temp hydraulic oils are engineered to withstand the extreme heat and pressures generated by sprint car engines, while their specialized quench and way oils help maintain optimal performance during long racing programs. Their experts can manufacture oil lubricants to your exact specifications and for any specific racing requirements, ensuring reliable protection for high-performance teams. Stirling Lubricants also distributes high-performance, high-quality lubricants, including a wide range of chemicals. For more information, contact (585) 461-8310 or visit www.stirlinglubricants.com. They are the team you can trust for all your cutting oil and lubricant needs.

Round one of the Stirling Lubricants/DisBatch Brewing Company Miniseries will push off at Land of Legends Raceway May 9.

