CRSA PR: CRSA Boosts 2026 Purses: $250 to Start, $8000 Base, and Bigger Wins for Select Shows

By Marty Czekala

The A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints will increase race purses for the 2026 season, raising the minimum payout for feature races to $250 to start in standard $8000 events and boosting purses for select shows.

The A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints’ purses will rise for the 2026 season. A standard show, while the lion’s share remains $1000-to-win, start money increases to $250-to-start, an increase of 25% from last season and $100 in tow money, doubled from last year.

In addition, shows in September set for the seventh at Thunder Mountain Speedway, the 18th at Land of Legends Raceway, and the 19th at The Dirt Track at Genesee will now pay $ 2500-to-win. This joins the shows at Outlaw July 31 ($2011-to-win) and Oct. 17 ($4000-to-win) as races paying over $1000, making this perhaps the richest CRSA season to date.

“More people want to see or join the CRSA Sprints than ever,” said Mike Emhof, promoter. “Car counts and attendance are up. The purse increase will motivate teams, especially in higher-paying races.”

A standard show’s total purse has risen about 15% from last year. Payout increases notably outside the top four, up 8%–37% in the top 15. See last year’s comparison below.

In addition, those competing in CRSA’s weekly sanctioned track at Land of Legends Raceway in Canandaigua will see a small increase in purse, now paying $600 to win, with pay increases in the top four positions.

Teams with pay questions can see Mike at the Syracuse Motorsports Expo, March 14-15, at the CRSA booth or contact him.

The season kicks off Apr. 25 at Thunder Mountain Speedway, part of the Joe’s Garage Southern Tier Miniseries.

The CRSA Sprints are brought to you by A-Verdi Storage Containers. Associate sponsors include Pit Stop Convenience Stores, DisBatch Brewing Company, Stirling Lubricants, Dandy, Joe’s Garage, Westward Painting Company, Elab Smokers Boutique, iFreeze Storage & Distribution Center, Maguire Automotive Group, Powdertech Powdercoating, Ruggles World of Auto Body, PJC Business Ventures, Magsarus Ignitions, Hoosier Racing Tire, Bicknell Racing Products, Insinger Performance with their Stinger Race Fuel, My Race Pass and is owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports.

For more information on the series, results and points, please visit our website at www.crsa.myracepass.com.

Please like and follow the CRSA Sprints on Facebook and X @CRSASprints.

Pos. 2025 2026

1 $1000 $1000

2 $750 $750

3 $500 $500

4 $400 $400

5 $300 $325

6 $275 $300

7 $250 $275

8 $225 $275

9 $210 $275

10 $200 $275

11 $200 $275

12 $200 $275

13 $200 $275

14 $200 $275

15 $200 $275

16 $200 $250

17 $200 $250

18 $200 $250

19 $200 $250

20 $200 $250

21 $200 $250

22 $200 $250

23 $200 $250

24 $200 $250

Base Purse: $8000

To Start: $250

Dash: $300

Tow: $100