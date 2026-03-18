TICKETS ON SALE NOW ﻿FOR 2026 USAC EVENTS AT IMS DIRT TRACK

From USAC

INDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, March 18, 2026) – Tickets for the two 2026 events on The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway are available online at www.IMS.com and at the IMS Ticket Office.

One of the most prestigious events in dirt racing – the BC39 Presented by Avanti Windows & Doors – returns for its eighth running on June 30-July 1. Later that month, the United States Auto Club (USAC) AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship will compete in a points race for the second time at IMS when the opening night of USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Presented by K&N takes place July 23.

Ticket renewals and applications for both events will be open from March 18-27, with tickets going on sale to the general public Wednesday, April 6.

The IMS Ticket Office is located on the first floor of the IMS Administration Building at 4790 W. 16th St. in Indianapolis. Hours of operation are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Tickets also can be purchased by calling 317-492-6700.

Visit www.IMS.com for complete details and to renew, apply for or buy tickets.

Cannon McIntosh became the first two-time winner of the BC39 Presented by Avanti Windows & Doors when he repeated as the winner of the 39-lap feature in 2025. He joined a list of BC39 winners that includes NASCAR Cup Series champion and Brickyard 400 presented by PPG winner Kyle Larson and short-track stars Justin Grant, Buddy Kofoid, Zeb Wise and Brady Bacon.

The USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship again will be featured during the 39th annual Indiana Sprint Week opener Thursday evening, July 23, before Brickyard Weekend opens on the 2.5-mile IMS oval for the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

The event promises a unique spectacle, as the 900-horsepower USAC Sprint Cars take to the dirt track inside Turn 3 of the famous IMS oval.

Grant, who won the BC39 in 2023, captured the opening race of USAC Indiana Sprint Week in 2025.

USAC’s Indiana Sprint Week, a cornerstone of sprint car racing in the Hoosier State since 1988, has captivated fans for decades with its thrilling action and rich legacy. The 2026 Indiana Sprint Week schedule consists of nine events at nine different racetracks across a 10-night span between July 23-Aug. 1.