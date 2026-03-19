THUNDER AND LIGHTNING AT MADERA SPEEDWAY WITH 2026 NCMA SPRINT CAR AND SPORTSMAN SEASON OPENERS THIS SATURDAY

By Steven Blakesley

MADERA, CALIFORNIA (March 18, 2026) – Race fans will get to experience both open wheel and stock car racing on Saturday night at Madera Speedway in RACER Network-televised action as the NCMA Sprint Cars and Pro Sportsman both open their highly anticipated 2026 seasons. Both divisions will be competing in heat races and main events along with Legends of Kearney Bowl and INEX Legends.

Heat races begin at 6pm. Adult tickets are just $20, seniors and military are $15, youth ages 6-12 are $10 and kids five and under are free. All tickets will be sold at the track ticket booth.

Race fans can “Join” www.YouTube.com/ShortTrackTV for $19.99 per month for a members-only live stream as well. The races will be televised at a later date on RACER Network.

The NCMA Sprint Car Series championship was claimed by multi-time USAC champion Tony Hunt in 2025, but familiar foes “Showtime” Shauna Hogg and “Hot Rod” Eric Humphries also captured key victories throughout a competitive season. The traditional non-wing pavement sprint car series presents drivers from all over the west coast at Madera Speedway on four occasions this season. Eight lap heat races and a 30-lap feature are scheduled.

Joseph Holiday represents his hometown Madera, Calif. in the growing Pro Sportsman division. Pro Sportsman utilizes a mix of stock components and Late Model stock car components for an entry level approach to grassroots racing. The formula has attracted drivers from throughout the valley from as far north as Stockton down south to Bakersfield and all points in between to compete. Holiday will try to defend home turf in heat races and a 40-lap feature.

Saturday pit gates open at 1:30pm with the drivers meeting at 3pm. Practice begins at 4pm. Qualifying hits the track at 5:30pm followed by heat races. Heat races are at 6pm followed by main event action.

For more information about the Madera Speedway including how to advertise with a race team on RACER Network, please visit www.racemadera.com or call the race office at 559-507-9931.

The 2026 season would not be possible without the support 51FIFTY LTM, Mission Foods, Allied Packaging, 805 Beer, Race 2B Drug Free, Competition Carburetion, Hoosier Tires, Franks Radio, Sunoco Race Fuel, and Sealmaster.

Madera Racing on RACER Network airs on Mondays.