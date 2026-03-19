Visit the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Booth at the Kansas City World of Wheels!

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, March 18, 2026 – The non-profit National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Foundation is gearing up for a big weekend in Kansas City, Missouri, during the 66th Annual World of Wheels, March 20-22, 2026. The museum’s booth will include the J&J Auto Racing/Don Ott Racing Engines 410 Sweepstakes Sprint Car.

The World of Wheels/Autorama/Cavalcade of Customs event is America’s Premier Custom Car Show Series. The show hours are 3-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. It will be held at the Kansas City Convention Center. Visit https://autorama.com/attend/kansas-city/ for more information on special guests and more!

The J&J Auto Racing/Don Ott Racing Engines 410 sweepstakes sprint car will be in attendance. Starting at $25, you could be the proud owner of a sprint car ready to hit the track! All donations go toward the non-profit National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville, Iowa.

You can also purchase tickets for the sweepstakes 1963 Numbers Matching Split-Window Corvette Fuelie Coupe plus $20,000 cash! Tickets start at $25.

If you can’t make it to the show, you can visit www.WinASprintCar.com or www.WinACorvette.org to enter the respective sweepstakes!

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!