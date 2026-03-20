LIGUORI CHASES ANOTHER MUST SEE RACING TITLE IN 2026

From Must See Racing

March 20, 2026 – When three-time Must See Racing Sprint Series Presented by Perfit-Parts.Com champion Joe Liguori makes his 2026 debut, he will do so with a new team and new colors. Liguori will be chasing his fourth series title.

Liguori began driving for the Riverview, Florida based PCS Racing Team owned by Doug Kenny late last season. He ran a strong third place in the 2025 MSR finale at Montgomery, Alabama this past October to seal his third championship. With a little luck in that race, he may have had a shot to win it. The season ending weekend at Pensacola, Florida and Montgomery, Alabama was the first time Liguori had run for the team in MSR competition.

Things appear to be bright in 2026. Liguori has teamed up with the PCS Racing Team for an assault on the 2026 MSR championship.

“The last two years I never really focused on points” explains Liguori. “I just said we’re gonna run all the races. Halfway through the season is when we started points racing. I’ve tried points racing in the past at the start of the season and it kinda bit us in the tail one time. I don’t feel like having that pressure all year long. Lately I’ve just treated it like another race every time we pulled into the pits”.

Teaming up with Kenny may have increased Liguori’s chances at another title. The two are pooling their equipment together and Liguori will now have a backup car, if needed, for the MSR season that is spread over seven months.

“When it comes to equipment and funding this will probably be one of my best seasons in racing. We’ve run for other people, but at the end of the night, we always try to make sure the bills are paid. Then it’s a matter of who actually made money that night. Sometimes everybody comes down missing a little bit of money. That’s how it goes sometimes.

“This year with Doug and them, we feel like we’ve got the equipment. We have new engines in the process right now getting ready to get installed in the car for some races, and then we start the Must See Racing season. We’ll get Doug’s second car dialed in over the summer. We’ll have my car as a back-up. We’re very fortunate to be able to have three cars at our becking call.”

Liguori may not be thinking about it at the moment, but he’s slowing catching five-time MSR champion Jimmy McCune.

“I think if we get to the fifth championship, I’ll worry about trying to knock him off. But you never know. This year we may go out and never win another championship. The goal really is to just win races. I don’t think anybody will ever catch Jimmy on the wins list of forty plus wins. But it would be nice to get to the double-digit area”.

Liguori likes the 2026 MSR season but admits it’s challenging living in Indiana.

“Everything is still over four hours away from the house. But that’s the way it goes. I live in Indiana and it’s more of a non-wing area. The wing guys are always up north or down south. That’s what I get for living in Indiana and wanting to be a wing guy. The schedule is spread out enough where we can do other things. I plan on doing a few non-wing races this year and the Race for the Million races.

“This year it will be a different look for us running the #5 for Doug Kenny and the PCS Racing Team. Everything is in place for a good run. We’ll see how the season plays out and we’ll try to get them a Must See Racing championship this year” concluded Liguori.