CODY GRAY OPENS 2026 WESTERN MIDGET RACING SEASON IN VICTORY LANE

By Steven Blakesley

WATSONVILLE, CALIFORNIA (March 21, 2026) – Western Midget Racing opened its 2026 season at the newly re-named Watsonville Speedway with a new winner with Auburn, Calif.’s Cody Gray prevailing in the 20-lap feature. Friday’s action was the first race at Watsonville’s quarter-mile dirt track under the direction of new promoters Rob Gallaher and Samatha Harper, with a healthy crowd on hand.

Primarily known as a Micro Sprint driver, Gray made four starts in the WMR series in 2025. He earned a best finish of second at Ventura before he finally broke into the win column this weekend.

Gray won the first six-lap heat race. Rookie pilot Nicholas Leonard of San Jose drove the Boscacci Racing No. 09 to victory in his inaugural heat race in the second run.

Delano’s Terry Nichols and defending champion Logan Mitchell of Santa Cruz shared the front row for the feature. Mitchell immediately darted out to the lead before slowing with mechanical issues on lap eight that eventually dropped him out of the event.

Gray inherited the lead then maintained it over several short cautions to win the feature. Nichols opened his season in second followed by Isaac Johnson, Leonard, and Cole Frerichs of Wheatland.

Western Midget Racing makes its first of five Antioch Speedway stops on Saturday April 4.

For more information, contact Mike McCluney at (408) 499-5625 or visit www.WesternMidgetRacing.com WMR can also be found on Facebook.

RESULTS: Watsonville Speedway March 20, 2026

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 11-Cody Gray[4]; 2. 1P-Terry Nichols[1]; 3. 4R-Issac Johnson[6]; 4. 09-Nick Leonard Jr[3]; 5. 9-Cole Frerichs[5]; 6. 25JR-Nathan Moore[7]; 7. 96X-Logan Mitchell[2]; 9. 7-Dalton Wright[9] DQ: 68-Marvin Mitchell[8];

Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 11-Cody Gray[3]; 2. 96X-Logan Mitchell[4]; 3. 9-Cole Frerichs[1]; 4. 25JR-Nathan Moore[2]; 5. 7-Dalton Wright[5]

Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. 09-Nick Leonard Jr[4]; 2. 1P-Terry Nichols[3]; 3. 4R-Issac Johnson[2]; 4. (DNF) 68-Marvin Mitchell[1]

2026 WESTERN MIDGET RACING SCHEDULE – Subject to Change

March 20 Watsonville Speedway WINNER: Cody Gray

April 4 Antioch Speedway

April 18 Placerville Speedway

May 2 Marysville Raceway

May 16 Merced Speedway

May 29 Watsonville Speedway – w/ NARC

June 6 Antioch Speedway – 2nd annual Graunstadt Memorial

June 20 Watsonville Speedway – 66th Johnny Key Classic

July 18 Watsonville Speedway – 16th annual Howard Kaeding Classic

July 25 Antioch Speedway

August 8 Petaluma Speedway – Tom Manning Memorial

August 15 Antioch Speedway – Contra Costa County Clash

September 18-19 Stockton Dirt Track w/ World of Outlaws

October 3 Antioch Speedway – w/ USCS Sprint Cars

October 23-24 Delta Speedway – Turkey Bowl XXVII